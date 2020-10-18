Early snowstorm breaks century-old record in Twin Cities
By
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer &
Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Oct. 20, 2020 7:45 PM
Old Man Winter gives an early greeting to Minnesota on Oct. 20 as snow blankets many parts of the state.
Conditions began deteriorating across Minnesota on Tuesday early in the afternoon as a winterlike storm caught the state in its crosshairs.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin for the first time since mid-April, giving residents a taste of what is around the corner.
As early in the season as it seems for snowfall, it wasn't the first time that flakes have flown in the autumn air. The Twin Cities have already observed their first snowfall of the year with 0.2 of an inch on Oct. 16 and a trace amount snowfall on Monday, Oct. 19. The cities had yet to reach their first inch of snowfall for the season, but that changed on Tuesday afternoon.
By Tuesday evening, the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport reported 7.4 inches of snow, the earliest in the season that the Twin Cities have measured this much snow.
Previously, the earliest that 5 inches of snow fell was on Oct. 29, which occurred more than a century ago in 1905.
This was also the 10th time since the late 1800s that the cities have received an inch or more of snowfall before Oct. 21, according to the National Weather Service.
By the time the storm comes to an end, the daily snowfall may rival the all-time snowiest October day in the city's history, which currently stands at 8.2 inches from Oct 31, 1991.
On average, the Twin Cities see their first measurable snowfall by early November. This out-of-season snowfall comes only a day after a separate system blanketed Iowa in a thick layer of snow, some places such as Des Moines are seeing up to nearly 10 inches.
Heavy snow also fell in the eastern Dakotas on Tuesday with thundersnow roaring across Watertown, South Dakota.
The worst of the snow is expected to be from Minneapolis to St. Paul and from St. Could eastward to Eau Claire and Rice Lake in Wisconsin, with the AccuWeather Local StormMax for the area set at 6 to 12 inches. Surrounding areas from Michigan's Upper Peninsula to the northeastern corner of Montana could see anywhere between one to three inches.
As of 7 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, power outages already started to climb in Minnesota with nearly 12,000 customers without power.
"Temperatures are just below freezing, so the snow [in Minnesota] is very wet," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brian Wimer said. "The build-up of heavy, wet snow could result in some downed trees and power outages."
To date, a swath of snowfall has covered states from Idaho to Nebraska to Illinois over the past 72 hours. This in part came from the same system that is now delivering snow to Minnesota, having come from Montana and southwestern Canada and set to track across Ontario, north and east of Lake Superior and northeastward across central Quebec.
