Early snowstorm breaks century-old record in Twin Cities

As snowfall totals across the Midwest and northern Plains mount, the snowfall measured in one city has topped a record set back during World War I.

Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthens: Where is it headed next?

By Tuesday evening, top sustained winds climbed to 65 mph and AccuWeather forecasters are breaking down when it could reach hurricane force and how close it could come to Bermuda.

Daily coronavirus briefing: Researchers plan controversial COVID trial

The upcoming trial has some scientists sounding the alarm over what they see as an ethical dilemma. Also, doctors in the U.S. are investigating whether COVID-19 is causing a rash of diabetes cases.