Blistering October heat to scorch western US

Another hot week across the Southwest will likely take down a long-standing record in Phoenix -- and the Valley of the Sun won't be the only place to roast in unseasonably hot weather this week.

With another cleanup effort underway, death toll rises in wake of Hurricane Delta

Extensive damage was visible in aerial footage across southwestern Louisiana, and the Red Cross and the National Guard are on the scene helping with relief efforts.

Daily coronavirus briefing: Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial paused

The first known case of an American being infected with COVID-19 twice has been reported. Plus, a Japanese tourist stuck in a foreign country for almost seven months was able to finally witness the historic site he planned to visit back in March -- all by himself.