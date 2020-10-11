Will the Atlantic basin churn out yet another storm?

As Delta's rain spreads across the eastern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists are turning their attention to a tropical wave cruising across the tropical Atlantic this week.

Louisiana residents left reeling after Delta wallops Gulf Coast

The worst of Delta has passed, but Gulf Coast residents are still dealing with the aftermath from the hurricane, including more than 400,000 power outages ahead of a heat wave.

Why does the sky turn purple after a hurricane?

A purple sunset requires just the right conditions -- and Delta became the most recent hurricane to provide those conditions -- offering a stunning sight for those who hunkered down on Friday.