AccuWeather Exclusively Provides Life-Saving Tornado Warning Before Damaging Tornado Strikes Whitman, Nebraska

All Other Known Sources Issue Warning Only 4 Minutes AFTER Tornado Strikes

Storm chaser Roger Hill captured these incredible videos of a tornado forming underneath a supercell storm near the town of Whitman, Nebraska, on June 25. Damage to multiple ranches was reported.

AccuWeather customers and users were best prepared for a damaging tornado with peak winds over 110 mph, which struck the Whitman, Nebraska area on Tuesday evening, June 25, 2024, destroying homes, taking out two communication towers, and injuring one person. AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists exclusively issued a life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning for Whitman 12 minutes BEFORE the tornado struck the community, while the government’s National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources issued a tornado warning only AFTER the tornado had already moved through Whitman. This superior warning benefited AccuWeather for Business SkyGuard® customers as well as users of our subscription services.

Contact an AccuWeather Expert today to better prepare your business for tornadoes and all severe weather threats.

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 12 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the tornado struck Whitman, Nebraska. As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide advance notice of the initial touchdown prior to the tornado striking Whitman, resulting in damage and injuries. The NWS and all other known sources did not issue a tornado warning until 4 minutes AFTER the tornado struck the community and moved south of Whitman.

• As a result, people and businesses relying on NWS warnings directly or all other known weather sources that simply distribute NWS tornado warnings would not have had notice of the imminent life-threatening emergency before the tornado touched down. Government cell phone alerting (wireless emergency alerts) would not have been activated, outdoor sirens would not have been activated and other emergency notifications from other agencies may not have been issued, as those notification methods depend upon National Weather Service warnings. Only those systems that are based on AccuWeather Warnings, which include National Weather Service warnings but also are supplemented by the expertise of AccuWeather's expert Storm Warning Meteorologists, would have been activated.

The valuable advance notice of 12 minutes, only provided by AccuWeather, enabled customers to be better prepared and offered more time for people to seek safe shelter ahead of the destructive tornado in Whitman. The tornado resulted in significant damage to homes and businesses in the area.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather is proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is another of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities, and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

