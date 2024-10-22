AccuWeather was the only known source to correctly predict Oscar and Nadine would develop, while others downplayed risks

AccuWeather was the only known source to predict both storms would develop and impact land well in advance, providing a track and intensity forecast five days BEFORE the National Hurricane Center (NHC) for Oscar and one day in advance for Nadine.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, both Nadine and Oscar developed as tropical storms in the Atlantic Basin and quickly intensified close to land. AccuWeather was the only known source to predict both storms would develop and impact land well in advance, providing a track and intensity forecast five days BEFORE the National Hurricane Center (NHC) for Oscar and one day in advance for Nadine. As was the case with Beryl, Debby, Francine, Helene, and Milton earlier this season, AccuWeather customers once again exclusively benefited from this extra advance notice, enabling them to make better decisions in preparation for the storm’s impacts.

HURRICANE OSCAR

On Monday, Oct. 14, five days in advance of the NHC and any other known source, AccuWeather exclusively issued a track and intensity forecast for a tropical rainstorm that would become Tropical Storm Oscar north of the Greater Antilles on Oct. 19.

• At the same time, the NHC only predicted a medium chance of development.

• At 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, just nine hours before Oscar developed into a tropical storm, while AccuWeather customers were exclusively receiving accurate forecasts that heavy rain and strong winds would impact Hispaniola and Cuba, the NHC still only predicted a “low” chance of development. In fact, the NHC predicted just a 10% chance of development until 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 18, just 15 hours before Oscar formed.

• On Saturday, Oscar rapidly intensified from a tropical rainstorm to a hurricane. Five days in advance, AccuWeather correctly predicted this possibility on Monday, Oct. 14.

• On Oct. 18, while AccuWeather was still exclusively predicting a tropical storm would form, DTN posted on X that “further development is not expected. This will be the final advisory.”

TROPICAL STORM NADINE

On Oct. 8, eleven days in advance of formation, AccuWeather expert meteorologists accurately predicted that the area where Nadine developed could yield a tropical storm late in the week of Oct. 14.

• At the same time, the NHC and all other known sources had no such area highlighted in their Tropical Outlook and did not do so until six days later, on Oct. 14.

• While the NHC maintained just a low or medium risk for development through Oct. 18, AccuWeather was the first known source to issue a track and intensity forecast for a tropical rainstorm that would intensify into a tropical storm before making landfall in Central America.

• AccuWeather issued its first track and intensity at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, 21 hours BEFORE the NHC and all other known sources.

