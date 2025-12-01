AccuWeather Provides the Best, Most Actionable Warnings for Damaging Tornadoes Across Houston Metro

AccuWeather provided far more advance notice than other known sources in advance of these tornadoes, allowing businesses and people to be better prepared.

Tornadoes tore through homes in the Houston area on Nov. 24.

During the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 24, thunderstorms moved across northern portions of the Houston Metro Area, producing at least two tornadoes that damaged businesses and homes. AccuWeather provided far more advance notice than other known sources in advance of these tornadoes, allowing businesses and people to be better prepared.

Near Klein, Texas (Northern Houston Suburbs):

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 30 minutes of advance notice before a tornado touched down near Klein, Texas, damaging the local EMS building, nearby homes and other structures, as well as downing large trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service (NWS), although monitoring the storm and issuing warnings to the southwest of Klein, failed to issue a tornado warning with advance notice, opting to wait until only 3 minutes before the tornado struck to issue its critical notification.

This additional 27 minutes of advance notice, available only from AccuWeather, was critical to enabling businesses and people to better prepare and stay safer.

Near Cypress, Texas (Northern Houston Suburbs):

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 27 minutes of advance notice before a tornado touched down near Cypress, Texas, damaging homes and other structures, as well as downing large trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources once again gave significantly less advance notice, issuing a tornado warning 11 minutes AFTER AccuWeather.

This critical additional advance notice, available only from AccuWeather, once again enabled businesses and people to be better prepared and stay safer.

A tornado-warned storm swept through the Houston area on Nov. 24. Video shows flying debris, including trash cans and roof fragments, as high winds hit Spring, a northern suburb of the city.

People and businesses relying on NWS warnings or warnings from all other known sources, which repackage NWS warnings, would have been less prepared for a destructive tornado unless they were utilizing AccuWeather warnings.â¯ Some warning systems, including Wireless Emergency Alerting (WEA) based upon the less accurate NWS warnings, would have been activated too late.

AccuWeather’s earlier warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers and AccuWeather Premium+ subscribers through the AccuWeather app.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often earlier notifications and greater detail on significant and extreme weather events that affect businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is another example of the more than 100 events every year in which AccuWeather forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ and clearer descriptions of weather impacts, help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

