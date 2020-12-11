'Incredible': How a rainy day led to this man winning a $675,000 lottery
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Dec. 11, 2020 4:10 PM
Bernard Scrivener of Anmore, British Columbia, won a $675,000 jackpot from a lottery ticket he bought during an unplanned trip to a convenience store spurred by his son's football practice being canceled because of rain. (British Columbia Lottery Corp.)
A Canadian man recently found a small fortune not at the end of a rainbow, but in rainfall.
Bernard Scrivener of Anmore, British Columbia, made an unplanned stop at Coquitlam, a Petro-Canada gas station, to pick up a snack for his son after his football practice was rained out. Scrivener decided to also pick up a pair of Set for Life scratch-off tickets, he told British Columbia Lottery Corp. (BCLC) officials.
Anmore sits about 12 miles northeast of Vancouver, which saw a wetter-than-average November. The city received 7.46 inches of rain, nearly double the 4.20-inch average for the month. Rain was reported at the Vancouver International Airport on 23 out of the 30 days of the month, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker.
After purchasing the snack and the tickets, Scrivener drove his son home and proceeded to get down to the business of scratching.
One by one, the slots on the first row of his ticket revealed the game's top prize of $675,000 -- about $531,000 in U.S. currency. He drove back to the convenience store to scan the ticket and confirm the big win.
"It was a pleasant surprise," Scrivener said after claiming the jackpot through BCLC's alternate prize-claim process. It feels incredible to be a winner,”
Scrivener said his plans for the money included fulfilling a lifelong dream by purchasing a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and saving the rest.
