Hurricane Preparedness Checklist for Businesses: Protecting Your People, Assets and Operations

A comprehensive hurricane preparedness plan helps businesses respond quickly, reduce operational risks, and recover faster after a storm.

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A satellite image showing Hurricane Imelda near the coast of the southeastern US and Hurricane Humberto near Bermuda on Sept. 30, 2025. (NASA WorldView)

Executive Summary

Hurricanes can cause major disruptions for businesses, including facility damage, flooding, power outages, supply chain interruptions, and operational downtime. Organizations that prepare before hurricane season are better equipped to protect employees, minimize financial losses, and maintain business continuity during severe weather events.

A comprehensive hurricane preparedness plan helps businesses respond quickly, reduce operational risks, and recover faster after a storm. By combining emergency planning with accurate hurricane forecasting and real-time weather monitoring, organizations can improve safety and operational resilience throughout hurricane season.

Key takeaways:

Hurricanes can disrupt business operations through flooding, power outages, facility damage, and transportation delays

Businesses should create and regularly update a hurricane preparedness and business continuity plan

Early hurricane warnings and real-time storm tracking help organizations make faster operational decisions

Customized risk assessments help businesses identify location-specific vulnerabilities and improve emergency planning

Employee communication and safety procedures should be established before hurricane season begins

Backup power systems, data protection strategies, and supply chain contingency plans are essential for reducing downtime

Businesses that prepare in advance can better protect assets, maintain operations, and minimize revenue losses

Why Hurricane Preparedness Matters for Businesses

Hurricanes can impact nearly every aspect of a business, including facilities, employees, logistics, customer service, and critical infrastructure. High winds, storm surge, flooding, and prolonged power outages can lead to operational shutdowns and costly recovery efforts.

Without a hurricane preparedness plan, businesses may struggle to coordinate emergency responses, communicate with employees, and protect valuable assets before severe weather arrives.

Organizations that invest in hurricane preparedness can reduce operational disruptions and improve recovery timelines following a storm.

Common Hurricane Risks for Businesses

Flooding and Water Damage

Heavy rainfall and storm surge can flood facilities, damage equipment, destroy inventory, and impact transportation routes. Floodwaters can also create long-term operational challenges due to cleanup and repairs.

Power Outages

Hurricanes frequently cause widespread power outages that interrupt operations, communications, manufacturing processes, and customer service systems. Extended outages can result in productivity losses and damaged equipment.

Supply Chain Disruptions

Ports, highways, airports, and rail systems may close during hurricanes, delaying shipments and disrupting supply chains. Businesses can experience inventory shortages, delivery delays, and increased operating costs.

Employee Safety Risks

Severe weather conditions create dangerous travel conditions and workplace hazards. Businesses must establish emergency communication protocols and evacuation procedures to help protect employees before, during, and after a storm.

How Businesses Can Prepare for Hurricane Season

Conduct a Hurricane Risk Assessment

Every organization should evaluate its exposure to hurricane-related threats based on geographic location, facility infrastructure, operational dependencies, and workforce considerations.

A risk assessment should identify:

Flood-prone facilities

Critical operational vulnerabilities

Supply chain risks

Communication challenges

Emergency staffing requirements

Backup power and technology needs

Customized risk assessments help businesses prioritize preparedness investments and improve operational planning.

Develop a Hurricane Preparedness Plan

A hurricane preparedness plan should outline procedures for protecting employees, securing facilities, maintaining operations, and communicating during severe weather events.

The plan should include:

Emergency communication procedures

Employee evacuation and shelter guidance

Remote work capabilities

Backup power procedures

Data backup and cybersecurity protections

Supply chain contingency plans

Facility shutdown and reopening procedures

Plans should be reviewed and updated annually before hurricane season begins.

Monitor Hurricane Forecasts and Warnings

Access to accurate hurricane forecasts and real-time storm tracking helps businesses make informed operational decisions before weather conditions deteriorate.

Monitoring hurricane development allows organizations to:

Adjust staffing schedules

Activate emergency procedures

Protect facilities and inventory

Coordinate evacuations

Communicate with employees and customers

Reduce operational downtime

Timely weather alerts provide businesses with additional lead time to implement preparedness measures.

>>Want to learn more about how AccuWeather's Hurricane Warning Service™ can help your business or community better prepare for tropical threats? Contact one of our experts today. >>



People walk along a road during the passing of Hurricane Melissa in Rocky Point, Jamaica, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Hurricane Preparedness Checklist for Businesses

Use this checklist to help prepare your organization before a hurricane threatens operations:

Business Operations Checklist

Review and update business continuity plans

Identify critical business functions and backup procedures

Establish remote work capabilities for employees

Confirm emergency vendor and supplier contacts

Back up critical business data and systems

Test backup generators and fuel supplies

Review insurance policies and documentation

Create an employee emergency contact list

Establish communication procedures for customers and vendors

Facility Protection Checklist

Inspect roofs, windows, and drainage systems

Secure outdoor equipment, signage, and loose materials

Install flood barriers where necessary

Relocate critical equipment and inventory to higher ground

Test sump pumps and backup power systems

Trim trees and remove debris around facilities

Protect servers, electronics, and sensitive equipment

Verify emergency lighting and fire protection systems are operational

Employee Safety Checklist

Communicate hurricane response procedures to employees

Establish evacuation and shelter-in-place protocols

Provide emergency preparedness training

Identify employees requiring additional assistance

Share emergency communication channels and updates

Prepare remote work access instructions

Encourage employees to prepare personal emergency kits

Supply Chain and Logistics Checklist

Review alternative transportation and shipping options

Communicate with key suppliers about contingency plans

Increase inventory for essential supplies if needed

Monitor transportation and port conditions

Identify backup suppliers in other geographic regions

The Importance of Real-Time Hurricane Tracking

Real-time hurricane monitoring allows businesses to track changes in storm intensity, projected paths, rainfall totals, and wind impacts as conditions evolve.

This visibility helps organizations make faster operational decisions, including:

Facility closures

Workforce scheduling adjustments

Emergency supply coordination

Transportation rerouting

Asset protection measures

Accurate forecasting support can help businesses reduce uncertainty and improve preparedness during hurricane season.

How AccuWeather’s Hurricane Warning Service Supports Businesses

AccuWeather’s Hurricane Warning Service helps organizations prepare for severe weather threats with advanced forecasting support and operational guidance designed for business continuity planning.

Key features include:

Early Alerts and Warnings

Businesses receive timely hurricane alerts that help leadership teams initiate preparedness measures before severe weather impacts operations.

Customized Risk Assessments

Tailored assessments provide location-specific insights based on facility exposure, operational risks, and business priorities.

Real-Time Hurricane Tracking

Businesses can monitor storm paths, projected impacts, and changing conditions with accurate real-time forecasting support.

Action Steps for Businesses Before Hurricane Season

Conduct a full hurricane preparedness review before the start of hurricane season Update emergency communication and business continuity plans Test backup generators, communication systems, and remote access tools Train employees on hurricane response procedures Secure facilities and inspect flood prevention systems Establish contingency plans for supply chain disruptions Back up critical business data and technology systems Monitor hurricane forecasts regularly during hurricane season Coordinate preparedness efforts with vendors, suppliers, and local emergency officials Partner with a trusted weather provider for operational forecasting support

Strengthen Business Resilience During Hurricane Season

Preparing for hurricanes requires proactive planning, clear communication, and accurate weather monitoring. Businesses that take steps before severe weather threatens operations are better positioned to protect employees, reduce downtime, and recover more quickly after a storm.

AccuWeather’s Hurricane Warning Service provides businesses with early alerts, customized risk assessments, and real-time hurricane tracking to support operational decision-making and business continuity throughout hurricane season.

The Value of AccuWeather’s Hurricane Warning Service™

Do not let your business go through another hurricane season without the added protection that AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ can provide.

AccuWeather's Hurricane Warning Service™ is a tool that provides businesses with critical information before a hurricane makes landfall. AccuWeather gives businesses the most accurate forecasts, backed by proven Superior Accuracy™ earlier than any other source, allowing businesses to make informed decisions and activate their recovery plans well in advance.

AccuWeather For Business can help companies and communities better prepare for hurricanes and keep their employees and customers safer.

Hurricanes are not just a problem along the coast, they can also impact businesses several hundred miles inland. Don't wait for an imminent hurricane or tropical storm to prepare your business for one. The message is clear: Start planning now.

An example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ , AccuWeather’s hurricane track forecasts are 3% more accurate than the National Hurricane Center and 13% more accurate in forecasting the intensity of hurricane winds along the path.

Want to learn more about how AccuWeather’s Hurricane Warning Service can help your business or community better prepare for tropical threats? Contact one of our experts today.

>>Want to learn more about how AccuWeather's Hurricane Warning Service™ can help your business or community better prepare for tropical threats? Contact one of our experts today. >>