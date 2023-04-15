Summer who? Reality check underway for central, eastern US

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. A blast of cold air is expected to advance across the country and drop temperatures by as much as 40 degrees Fahrenheit from the Midwest to the Northeast.

AccuWeather forecasters say a wide swath of the nation will experience a temperature crash through the early week as an early-spring chill returns and obliterates days of summerlike conditions. Many from the Midwest to the Northeast were likely left wondering what month it truly was after Mother Nature cranked up the thermostat for multiple days last week.

Dozens of daily high-temperature records were broken, or even shattered, from Minneapolis to Boston between Thursday and Friday last week.

The mercury in New York City soared to 90 F on Thursday and 91 F Friday, which set new high-temperature records for each day. In fact, the last time the Big Apple hit 90 F or more on consecutive days in April was more than two decades ago, from April 16-18, 2002.

While the warmup to end the week was impressive, it was also brief.

For parts of the Northeast close to the Atlantic coast, a significant change to cooler conditions was already underway early in the weekend due to a shift in the overall wind direction. As air flowed inland from the Atlantic, high temperatures on Saturday along the Atlantic coast ended up over 20 degrees lower than Friday's warm conditions. Boston saw an extreme example of this, dropping from 83 F to 57 F between the two days.

Interior portions of the Northeast, including cities like Buffalo, New York, and Pittsburgh, will have to wait a little longer for a significant cooldown.

The major cooldown for much of the Midwest and the interior Northeast will arrive in the wake of a potent cold front set to track across the eastern United States through the first few days of this week.

In the 24 hours spanning Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon, the most dramatic change to cooler weather occurred from the Midwest to portions of the Gulf Coast. As the front progresses east on Monday, the core of the notable cooldown will shift farther east as well.

By Monday afternoon, high temperatures are expected to be over 20 degrees F lower than those reached on Sunday for places like Detroit, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. After feeling more like early June on Sunday, conditions on Monday will be more like those found in March.

The change will be particularly extreme in Buffalo. After a toasty high temperature of 86 degrees on Sunday, the mercury is unlikely to leave the 40s by Tuesday, according to the latest forecast.

The cooling trend will continue to push eastward on Tuesday and AccuWeather forecasters say Tuesday will be the chilliest day of the week for much of the Northeast.

Tuesday will be quite the wake-up call for the region in the wake of widespread 80s and low 90s to end last week.

After hitting a record high of 92 F on Thursday, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, will struggle to climb into the mid-50s on Tuesday. In a matter of days, outdoor activities will have gone from needing short sleeves and shorts to be comfortable to a jacket coming in handy. The change will also be extreme in Buffalo, New York. After a toasty high temperature of 86 degrees on Sunday, the mercury is unlikely to leave the 40s by Tuesday, according to the latest forecast.

Thump of snow for Midwest as temperatures plunge

In addition to the dramatic change to cooler conditions, some parts of the Midwest will also have to deal with an encore from Old Man Winter.

"After a tease of summer this past week which decimated the snowpack across much of the Upper Midwest, snow [has arrived] once again," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

Snow began in portions of the Midwest Saturday night and will continue through Monday night.

"There’s not a lot of cold air in the weather pattern for this system to work with initially, which is typical for these late-season systems," Benz explained. "Most of the cold air with this system will largely be produced by the storm itself."

Accumulating snow is likely across large swaths of Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as portions of Iowa and Michigan. Snowfall amounts in excess of half a foot or more are most likely across parts of central and northern Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

"While there will likely be a swath of substantial snow on the order of a foot or more, it may end up falling in a narrow swath which is common with late-season storms in the region," Benz added.

Already, substantial snow totals have already been reported. While a more manageable 3 to 7 inches of snow was reported for much of Minnesota, over 10 inches of accumulation has already fallen near La Crosse, Wisconsin, as of late Sunday night.

The return of cooler air and snowy weather will likely aid in a brief slowing of river flooding concerns along the northern tier of the U.S.

"While snow is not necessarily the most welcome sight this time of the year, having the bulk of the precipitation locked up as snow may not immediately contribute to increased flooding concerns," Benz explained.

The significant warmup last week decimated the deep snowpack in place across the northern U.S. as melting snow flowed into area rivers. AccuWeather forecasters continue to be concerned about rising river levels contributing to flooding issues along portions of the Red River of the North and the Mississippi River.

