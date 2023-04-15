Summer who? Reality check on the way for central, eastern US

AccuWeather forecasters say a wide swath of the nation will experience a temperature crash through the early week as an early-spring chill returns and obliterates days of summerlike conditions. Many from the Midwest to the Northeast were likely left wondering what month it truly was after Mother Nature cranked up the thermostat for multiple days this week.

Dozens of daily high-temperature records were broken, or even shattered, from Minneapolis to Boston between Thursday and Friday.

The mercury in New York City soared to 90 F on Thursday and 91 F Friday, which set new high-temperature records for each day. In fact, the last time the Big Apple hit 90 F or more on consecutive days in April was more than two decades ago, from April 16-18, 2002.

While the warmup to end the week was impressive, it was also brief.

For parts of the Northeast close to the Atlantic coast, a significant change to cooler conditions was already underway early in the weekend due to a shift in the overall wind direction. As air flows inland from the Atlantic, high temperatures on Saturday for cities like New York City and Boston will end up at least 20 degrees Fahrenheit lower than Friday's scorching conditions.

Interior portions of the Northeast, including cities like Buffalo, New York, and Pittsburgh, will have to wait a little longer for a significant cooldown.

The major cooldown for much of the Midwest and the interior Northeast will arrive in the wake of a potent cold front set to track across the eastern United States through the weekend and into the early week. The same front that will usher in chilly air will also work to set off severe thunderstorms from the Mississippi Valley to the Appalachians.

In the 24 hours spanning Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon, the most dramatic change to cooler weather will occur from the Midwest to portions of the Gulf Coast. Following a high temperature in the low 80s on Saturday, Chicago will struggle to reach 60 degrees on Sunday. It'll be a similar story in places like St. Louis and Madison, Wisconsin.

As the front progresses east on Sunday and into Monday, the core of the notable cooldown will shift farther east as well.

By Monday afternoon, high temperatures are expected to be 20-30 degrees F lower than those reached on Sunday for places like Detroit, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. After feeling more like early June on Sunday, conditions on Monday will be more like those found in March.

The cooling trend will continue to push eastward on Tuesday and AccuWeather forecasters say Tuesday will be the chilliest day of the week for much of the Northeast.

Tuesday will be quite the wake-up call for the region in the wake of widespread 80s and low 90s.

After hitting a record high of 92 F on Thursday, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, will struggle to climb into the mid-50s on Tuesday. In a matter of days, outdoor activities will have gone from needing short sleeves and shorts to be comfortable to a jacket coming in handy.

Thump of snow for Midwest as temperatures plunge

In addition to the dramatic change to cooler conditions, some parts of the Midwest will also have to deal with an encore from Old Man Winter.

"After a tease of summer this past week which decimated the snowpack across much of the Upper Midwest, snow is on the way once again," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

Snow will arrive for portions of the Midwest Saturday night and overspread the region through Sunday and Monday before tapering off Monday night.

"There’s not a lot of cold air in the weather pattern for this system to work with initially, which is typical for these late-season systems," Benz explained. "Most of the cold air with this system will largely be produced by the storm itself."

Accumulating snow is likely across large swaths of Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as portions of Iowa and Michigan. Snowfall amounts in excess of half a foot or more are most likely across parts of central and northern Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

"While there will likely be a swath of plowable snow on the order of a foot or more, it may end up falling in a narrow swath which is common with late-season storms in the region," Benz added.

The return of cooler air and snowy weather will likely aid in a brief slowing of river flooding concerns along the northern tier of the U.S.

"While snow is not necessarily the most welcome sight this time of the year, having the bulk of the precipitation locked up as snow may not immediately contribute to increased flooding concerns," Benz explained.

The significant warmup earlier this week decimated the deep snowpack in place across the northern U.S. as melting snow flowed into area rivers. AccuWeather forecasters continue to be concerned about rising river levels contributing to flooding issues along portions of the Red River of the North and the Mississippi River.

