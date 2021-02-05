Snow, cold and wind to freeze Rockies this weekend
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Feb. 5, 2021 8:27 AM EST
Visibility was reduced as snow bands swept through Fraser, Colorado, on Feb. 3, packing snowfall rates as high as 2 inches per hour.
The coldest air of the season coming to the northern Rockies will finally make it feel like winter for the area, following a very mild December and January.
After an early start to winter, many residents in the northern Rockies and northern Plains have seen a lack of snow. Since an October record of 28 inches of snow fell in Great Falls, Montana, only 16.2 inches total have fallen since then, with all but 2 inches of that coming in November.
Conditions have not only been mild, but temperatures in Great Falls may do something this weekend that has not happened yet.
"Great Falls has yet to have a low temperature below zero degrees Fahrenheit this winter," said AccuWeather Lead Storm Warning Meteorologist Joseph Bauer. "By the end of the weekend, high temperatures will not even be getting above zero degrees, with low temperatures nearing 20 degrees below zero."
Typically, Great Falls has 13 days with temperatures below zero by the end of January. While this is unusually late for the first subzero temperature, it will not be a record. Back in 1944, the first reading below zero did not occur until Feb. 10.
This Arctic air will be ushered in by snow that will begin Friday as a disturbance moves into the area. Behind this disturbance, a second will quickly follow and bring more snow Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday.
"When you combine this cold air with moisture piling up against the higher terrain, that sets the stage for a long-duration snow event where the snow will be very efficient in accumulating because of its high snow-to-liquid ratio," Bauer explained.
Both of these systems, especially the second one, will be accompanied by strong and gusty winds as well. This will cause blowing and drifting of any snow that falls. In addition, this will cause the air to feel even colder than what the thermometer will read. Given how cold it is going to be, this will make it dangerous to be outdoors.
The snow and cold will expand southeastward through the weekend. By the end of the weekend, low temperatures are forecast to be at or below zero in locations as far away as Chicago, as the polar vortex shifts southward and allows the Arctic air to expand in coverage.
For those hoping for a return of warmer weather, it is not likely to be a quick turnaround. The forecast is for below normal temperatures right through next week. It may take until next weekend or the following week for temperatures to return to values closer to normal.
It certainly appears that Mother Nature will be making up for lost time through at least the first half of February.
Although the cold will stick around, several days of dry weather are likely after this weekend in the northern Rockies. With the cold weather, however, the snow that falls prior to that will not melt anytime soon.
