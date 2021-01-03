Slippery snow to spread across Northeast through Tuesday
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jan. 3, 2021 12:36 PM EST
Horses Dante and Sunshine enjoy a fresh coating of snow at their ranch in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, on Jan. 2.
Another round of wintry weather is already spreading across parts of the Northeast, bringing not one, but two rounds of slippery snow to some locations.
This new sneaky storm began to take shape over parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri on Saturday and brought these areas spotty rain, snow and a bit of sleet.
The storm began to organize better Saturday night and early Sunday morning as it neared the Eastern Seaboard, bringing a swath of snow from northern Illinois to southeastern Michigan.
Throughout the day on Sunday, snow is forecast to spread through Pennsylvania, New York and western Massachusetts and Connecticut.
The center of the storm will remain off the coast through Sunday night and early Monday, allowing for snow to inch closer to the Interstate-95 corridor in New England.
In eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, where temperatures are too high for snow to fall during the day on Sunday, snow showers are possible as the storm pulls away into Monday morning.
Through Monday morning, the heaviest snow is forecast to pile up in the higher elevations of northeastern Pennsylvania, the Catskills and western Massachusetts. But snow is set to spread farther north, across northern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire.
"People in the these areas who are out and about on Sunday evening could find slippery spots on the roads," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
In New England, the snow will come in two rounds. After the first wave of snow pushes through the region Sunday night though Monday morning, there will be a break from the wintry weather as the storm stalls off the Massachusetts coast.
While offshore, the storm will strengthen slightly, bringing another round of precipitation for eastern New Hampshire and Maine, through parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
"Now it appears the storm will stall a little farther offshore than originally anticipated, which could lessen snow amounts across the interior of Maine," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.
However, Pydynowski points out that this second wave could dump the heaviest snow closer to the coast in Maine.
With cold air already in place from the storm's first passage, locations along the I-95 corridor of Maine, from Portland to Bangor, could again be faced with slippery roads Monday evening through Tuesday.
"Regardless of snow amounts, it will be a windy and chilly couple of days for the New England coast as the storm lurks around," Pydynowski adds.
The combination of clouds, and windy conditions are likely to keep the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the teens and 20s the next couple of days along the coast of Maine, like Bar Harbor.
Meanwhile, the remainder of the Northeast is forecast to have mostly dry weather on Tuesday. The exception could be some spotty snow showers in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Mainly dry conditions are forecast for the entirety of the Northeast into the end of the week.
