‘Saskatchewan screamer’ could leave a foot of snow for some in Midwest
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jan. 13, 2022 10:35 AM EST
Updated Jan. 13, 2022 12:29 PM EST
A substantial storm system is expected to dive south from Canada and unleash blizzard conditions across the northern Plains before shifting eastward.
A snowstorm poised to traverse the Southeast and Northeast with snow, ice and rain will begin its journey in the northern Plains and Midwest, where AccuWeather forecasters say up a foot or more of snow may fall across six states and lead to hazardous travel.
Winter storm watches and warnings have been put into effect from eastern North Dakota to northern Missouri ahead of the heavy snow. Fargo, North Dakota, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Des Moines, Iowa, are included in these alerts.
While some may be familiar with an "Alberta clipper," this system will originate in Canada as a "Saskatchewan screamer."
"A Saskatchewan screamer is similar to an Alberta clipper, except that it forms in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm.
With cold air firmly entrenched in the Plains and Upper Midwest, the system will initially produce precipitation that will be primarily in the form of snow. In addition, the cold air will produce high-ratio snow. This means that it will not take much moisture to produce impressive snowfall totals.
Snow may come down at a rate of 1-3 inches per hour, which will greatly heighten the risk of anyone out on the roadways becoming stranded.
"It is not completely out of the question that a few spots measure over a foot of snow," said Storm.
The storm will dive southward as early as Thursday night, with snow beginning in central and eastern North Dakota, western Minnesota and northeastern South Dakota.
"Snow is likely to arrive in Fargo, North Dakota, before sunrise on Friday morning, causing conditions to deteriorate quickly for the morning commute as visibility drops drastically and roads become snow-packed and slippery," cautioned Storm.
Fargo is projected to receive 6-10 inches of snow before the storm ends.
The system will continue to dive southward throughout the day on Friday, with snow accumulating in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon. Current forecasts are for 3-6 inches of snow accumulation in the Twin Cities.
Snow will also begin in earnest on Friday afternoon in Des Moines. However, the snow will last longer in Iowa than it will in south-central Minnesota. With snow not ending until Saturday morning, much of the state can expect 6-12 inches of snow.
While Fargo, Minneapolis and Des Moines have had multiple storms bring accumulating snow already this winter, that has not necessarily been the case in Missouri. St. Louis did not receive its first accumulating snow until Jan. 2, and that was only 0.1 of an inch. After a high temperature of 59 degrees on Wednesday, the Gateway to the West will be in for a snap back to reality with snow from Friday evening through Saturday morning. The city is forecast to have 3-6 inches before all is said and done, providing the first significant snowfall of the 2021-2022 winter season.
Regardless of the exact snowfall totals in any given location, travelers will need to factor extra time into their plans.
"Road and airport delays are likely, and motorists will need to slow down and plan for extra travel time to reach their destination," said Storm.
Strong winds may also cause blowing and drifting snow during the storm.
From there, the storm will traverse the Southeast on Saturday and Saturday night. Snow, ice, rain and wind will then spread up the Northeast coast on Sunday night and Monday, with over a foot of snow possible over portions of the interior Northeast.
Some of the most hazardous conditions may move into the northern Plains and Midwest after the snow has ended, as frigid air spills into the region. Parts of northeastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota could fall to between -15 and -20 F on Friday night. The core of the cold will be farther south on Saturday night. Locations as far south as southern Iowa and northeastern Missouri may fall just below zero.
On the southwestern flank of the storm, over portions of the central and southern Plains, winds will howl on Saturday and can raise the risk of wildfires in areas that do not pick up snow. Wind gusts across western and central Kanas to central Texas will frequent 40-60 mph with locally higher bursts.
Temperatures are expected to moderate heading into early next week. The cold air may then be reinforced by the middle of next week. Luckily, as of now, no other significant snow is in the forecast through much of next week. However, a few bouts of light snow will be possible.
