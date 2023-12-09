Potent Northwest weekend storm prompts flood watches

AccuWeather forecasters say that another storm barreling into the Pacific Northwest this weekend will bring a renewed risk for flooding. However, the region will catch a break from the wet weather early next week.

December has kicked off with a barrage of storms in the Northwest, and yet another system is headed toward the region with heavy rain and mountain snow.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that a damp and snowy pattern will grip the Pacific Northwest through the remainder of the weekend. A storm advancing into Washington and Oregon will bring additional rainfall to locations that have either surpassed or are quickly approaching the typical monthly totals for December.

Flood watches were put in place through Sunday evening across northeastern Oregon into coastal Washington, warning of excessive runoff into rivers, creek and streams as a result of the persistent rainfall expected this weekend.

Flood watches issued by the National Weather Service across western Oregon and Washington, valid through Sunday evening, December 10th.

Forecasters highlight that the heftiest rainfall totals can occur across the upslope regions along the Coastal Range, where rainfall amounts can range anywhere from 3-6 inches through Sunday night. After recent rains that drenched the region earlier in the week, some locations can be more sensitive to additional heavy rain and more susceptible to flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Another notable factor that can enhance flooding this weekend can be the coastal tide levels. High tide on Sunday is expected to run between 1-2 feet higher than earlier in the week, which experts say may spell trouble for residents located near the mouths of coastal rivers.

In Seattle, rainfall totals for December typically range around 5.72 inches. So far this December, rainfall totals have already exceeded that value as potent storms have repeatedly soaked the region since the month has kicked off.

Records from Portland, Oregon, show that the city is following a similar trend, with current monthly rainfall totals quickly approaching the average rainfall total for December of 5.77 inches. Both of the major population centers of the Northwest are expected to collect between 0.75 of an inch to 1.50 inches of rain from the storm barreling into the region this weekend and put them at above-average rainfall levels for the month.

Looking back at last December, records show that both Seattle and Portland collected higher-than-average rainfall totals, ending the final month of 2022 with between 130-150% of their typical December rainfall values. Based on current trends, the cities may follow an identical course to last year.

Through Saturday evening, gusty winds along the coast can ramp up to speeds of 25-35 mph. Over the open ocean, gusts can even reach 45 mph and pose a risk to boaters in the area. Mariners in the region, especially those operating small craft or with less experience, may need to seek safe harbor as conditions may become dangerous.

Into Sunday, the chilly air in place across the Northwest will promote rounds of snowfall across the Cascades, Coastal Range and portions of the Northern Rocky Mountains. Snow levels will drop below pass level overnight Saturday, but are expected to quickly rise throughout the day on Sunday.

"Hefty snowfall rates across parts of the Washington Cascades late Saturday can result in rapidly worsening travel conditions and periods of low visibility," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.

Bauer added that travel can be especially difficult for those departing the Seattle area into the mountains. Through the Cascades, snowfall totals can range between 6-10 inches through Sunday morning and can make travel difficult to impossible.

Milder weather on the way for the Northwest

Slightly warmer conditions will arrive across the region by Sunday as temperatures rise anywhere between 8-12 degrees Fahrenheit compared to late last week. In Portland, Oregon, on Sunday and Monday, high temperatures are projected to climb into the lower to mid-50s.

On Sunday, snow will transition to rain across the higher terrain of Oregon and central Washington as the milder air arrives. Forecasters say that a stretch of dry weather will kick off early next week, allowing a reprieve from the rounds of storms that has been plaguing the region.

From Monday to Wednesday, much of the Pacific Northwest will observe a drying trend as high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere promotes calmer conditions. This may give residents a chance to put up some last-minute outdoor holiday decorations, participate in any holiday festivities such as tree lighting ceremonies or just enjoy a dry start to the workweek.

By late Wednesday, chances will return for a weak feature to bring a quick shot of damp conditions to the Pacific Northwest.

