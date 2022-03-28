BREAKING: Major pileup erupts on Pa. highway in middle of snow squall
BREAKING: Major pileup erupts on Pa. highway in middle of snow squall
By Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Published Mar. 28, 2022 12:41 PM EDT | Updated Mar. 28, 2022 2:23 PM EDT
This radar image was taken around 11:40 a.m. EDT on Monday, March 28, shows snow squalls across Pennsylvania. These squalls can quickly reduce visibility and create additional travel disruptions. (AccuWeather)
A section of Interstate 81 in east-central Pennsylvania was shut down following a major pileup that occurred during a snow squall late Monday morning.
The pileup was first reported on the northbound lane of the highway in Schuylkill County shortly after 11 a.m. EDT by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Officials then shut down all travel on both northbound and southbound lanes.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, but at least 20 vehicles were believed to have been involved, according to the local news station FOX3now.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This video contains graphic language as well as images that some may find disturbing:
Dramatic video recorded by a person who was on the scene after being involved in the pileup showed a truck that was on fire surrounded by other vehicles that were crushed during the crash. One vehicle after another can be seen crashing into the one in front of it and several of the vehicles involved were tractor-trailers.
People who had fled their vehicles could be seen on the side of the road and could be heard screaming in horror as vehicles continued to plow into the pileup.
"It's snow and fog mixed together," the man recording the video could be heard saying. "And it brought the visibility down to zero."
It is unclear what caused the crash, but at the time that the pileup occurred, heavy snow was falling that was significantly reducing visibility and coating the highway with snow.
As of 12:30 p.m. EDT, most of central Pennsylvania was under a snow squall warning due to the heavy snow moving across the state.
Less than one hour after the crash was reported, virtually all of the snow had melted due to the strong late-March sun. Vehicles were backed up for miles in the northbound lane due to the closure of the interstate.
Vehicles backed up in the northbound lane of Interstate 81 near the site of the pileup in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, on March 28, 2022. (PADOT)
This is a developing news story. Continue to check back with AccuWeather.com for more details.
