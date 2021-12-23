BREAKING: Over 100 vehicles involved in 'massive' pileup amid icy weather
Interstate 94 in Wisconsin was shut down on Thursday morning as emergency crews rushed to the scene of a major crash during wintry conditions.
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Published Dec. 23, 2021 11:09 AM EST
Updated Dec. 23, 2021 11:19 AM EST
This map shows the stretch of Interstate 94 where the pileup was reported. Red shows where icy conditions were reported. (Wisconsin DOT)
A massive pileup unfolded on Interstate 94 in Wisconsin before daybreak on Thursday, shutting down the highway before the Thursday morning commute.
Over 100 vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash, which occurred in west-central Wisconsin south of Eau Claire, Fox9 said.
"PLEASE AVOID Interstate 94," Jackson County Wisconsin Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on Thursday morning. "There is a massive crash involving many vehicles in both directions Northfield to Osseo and Osseo to Northfield. Emergency vehicles need to be able to get to the scene."
There was no immediate word on injuries.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported icy conditions along I-94 around the time of the crash, as well as on other major roads across the region. However, it remains unclear if the weather caused the accident.
Weather radar around 6:45 a.m. CST Thursday showed a batch of wintry weather in the area of the crash, as well as other portions of Wisconsin.
Weather radar across central Wisconsin showed sleet and freezing rain (pink and purple) around the time of Thursday's pileup. (AccuWeather)
Another batch of wintry weather is predicted to spread across northern Wisconsin early on Friday, which could lead to more icy roads for holiday travelers.
People that need to travel in wintry conditions should do so cautiously and allow for extra time to reach their destination.
