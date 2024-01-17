Onslaught of storms to charge across the West Coast into late January

Icy, snowy conditions have contributed to thousands of power outages across the West Coast this week, and residents won't have much time to recover as more storms are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Copied

Sunshine will be limited over the West Coast into next week as multiple storms deliver rain, ice, snow and widespread clouds to the region.

The weather pattern along the West coast of the United States has become active with bouts of rain, ice and mountain snow, and AccuWeather meteorologists say the Pacific storm train won't be slowing down anytime soon.

A storm on Tuesday brought icy conditions to Portland, Oregon, that lasted into the middle of the week. Just a few days prior, on Jan. 13, the city was blanketed with more than an inch of snow. Freezing air also resulted in a brief period of icy precipitation in Seattle on Tuesday night.

Over 75,000 customers remained without power in western Oregon as of Wednesday midday, with tens of thousands of these outages still lingering from the weekend storm, which brought the snow to Portland and extensive ice farther to the south along Interstate 5. Reports state that crews have been working diligently to restore power, but icy road conditions and fallen trees have impacted response.

A semitruck drives on SW Pacific Highway as wind blows snow across the road on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

AccuWeather meteorologists expect the wintry conditions along the Interstate 5 corridor to dwindle as freezing air retreats into the weekend and is replaced with temperatures more typical of the season. In the four days from Jan. 13-16, Seattle and Portland experienced respective temperature departures of 17 and 20 degrees Fahrenheit below historical averages.

However, until the cold air retreats, travel and the power grid will once again be tested Thursday and Thursday night as another surge of moisture and a shallow push of cold air results in icy precipitation.

"An area of high pressure building out of Canada into Montana on Thursday will bring a fresh shot of cold air to the interior Northwest," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said. "The cold air will drain through the Columbia Gorge and down off the Cascades, bringing a risk for freezing rain back to Portland as well as Seattle, or perhaps just east of these areas, later Thursday or Thursday night."

Within this zone, there will be a heightened risk of slippery travel, power outages and fallen trees as a result of the freezing rain. Although this new round of ice will set up farther to the north compared to the weekend event, rainy weather and gusty winds can hamper cleanup and power restoration efforts in western Oregon.

Travel through the mountain passes will remain difficult through late in the week despite snow levels rising Thursday night into Friday. Early Wednesday morning, icy conditions and multiple accidents forced the closure of eastbound lanes of I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Milder air, more storms heading into next week

AccuWeather meteorologists expect storms to trudge into the West Coast into next week.

"Late Friday into Saturday, another low-pressure area will come toward the West Coast farther south than prior storms. This will open the door for a series of storms into the West that can affect areas from Washington down into northern and perhaps central parts of California from this weekend into next week," Zehr said.

By early next week, the storm train may dip far enough south for cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego to receive some wet weather.

Although the wet stretch will mean an increased risk of travel delays, the persistent push of storms from the Pacific will allow milder air to take over and eliminate the Arctic air of late.

By the weekend, Seattle's high temperature will be near the city's historical average in the upper 40s. The chilly air may take longer to erode in Portland completely, but by Monday, highs can approach 50.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.