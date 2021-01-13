More sea-effect snow in Japan's forecast
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jan. 14, 2021 2:19 PM EST
Windstorm sweeps across the U.S. Northwest downing trees all over the region on Jan. 12-13.
After a quick-moving storm brought snow to parts of Hokkaido and northern Honshu during the middle of the week, another storm is set to take a swipe at the region at week's end.
This storm will emerge from northeastern China over the Sea of Japan late in the day on Friday. Similar to the midweek storm, the center is expected to track over the Hokkaido region of northern Japan through Saturday.
A path across northern Japan will help to bring more mild air farther north through the end of the week. Daytime temperatures in the middle 30s F in the north to the lower 60s in the south on Thursday will trend a couple of degrees warmer by Saturday, especially in southern areas.
This will keep snow limited to Hokkaido, while a mix of rain and wet snow is expected from Tohoku to Chubu, where temperatures will be around freezing (zero degrees C or 32 degrees F).
A snowfall accumulation of around 1-3 inches (3-8 cm) is forecast for the higher elevations where more snow than rain is expected. Higher totals will be possible in the peaks.
Areas along the northern coast of Japan that received heavy snowfall over the weekend can expect mostly rain with this late-week storm.
While rainfall totals are expected to reach only around 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) from western Tohoku to northern Kansai, additional water from snowmelt triggered by moderate temperatures can lead to flash flooding in low-lying and poor drainage locations. This will be especially true in areas where snow piles hinder drainage.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The warmer air can also loosen deep packs of snow. This can increase the risk that snow or ice may slide off buildings.
A surge of colder air will once again follow in the wake of this storm and sea-effect snow showers will return to the coastal areas, mainly across Kansai and Chubu.
By Tuesday, the coastal areas of Tohoku and Chubu could receive up to 12 inches (30 cm) of additional snowfall with even higher amounts likely where the heaviest bands set up.
In addition to persistent snow showers through Sunday and into Monday, temperatures expected to drop below freezing during the overnight hours can cause any snow that melted to refreeze. This can lead to dangerous traveling conditions, especially where water was standing because it couldn't drain.
This past weekend, the snow depth in the city of Toyama surpassed about 3.3 feet (1 meter) for the first time in 35 years, according to NHK, the Japanese Broadcasting Corporation.
Fukui City is hit by heavy snow in Fukui Prefecture, a district along the Sea of Japan, in January 11, 2021. Lots of vehicles have been stuck in snow, and Japan Self Defense Force officials remove the snow from the street. (The Yomiuri Shimbun )
The snow depth is a measurement of the snow on the ground through the winter season so far and is not a direct result of this storm system.
Even heavier snow fell farther to the north in Takada where an astounding snow depth of 8.2 feet (249 cm) was reported, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency. The measurement was taken near sea level which makes the observation rather unusual. Typically, snow that deep is typically reserved for the nearby mountainous areas.
Snow depths in excess of about 10 feet (3 meters) are typically reported across some of the mountainous terrain of western Japan and have led to great ski conditions.
This unusual amount of snow in a short period of time left about 1,500 vehicles stranded on the Hokuriku Expressway in Fukui Perfection and lead to at least 10 fatalities.
Another round of sea-effect snow in December left another 1,000 vehicles stranded on a highway in Niigata.
"It is not terribly unusual to have sea-effect snow across those parts of Japan," AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls stated.
He added that observations from December 2020 show that snowfall was above normal for the sea-effect areas in Japan.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
More sea-effect snow in Japan's forecast
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jan. 14, 2021 2:19 PM EST
Windstorm sweeps across the U.S. Northwest downing trees all over the region on Jan. 12-13.
After a quick-moving storm brought snow to parts of Hokkaido and northern Honshu during the middle of the week, another storm is set to take a swipe at the region at week's end.
This storm will emerge from northeastern China over the Sea of Japan late in the day on Friday. Similar to the midweek storm, the center is expected to track over the Hokkaido region of northern Japan through Saturday.
A path across northern Japan will help to bring more mild air farther north through the end of the week. Daytime temperatures in the middle 30s F in the north to the lower 60s in the south on Thursday will trend a couple of degrees warmer by Saturday, especially in southern areas.
This will keep snow limited to Hokkaido, while a mix of rain and wet snow is expected from Tohoku to Chubu, where temperatures will be around freezing (zero degrees C or 32 degrees F).
A snowfall accumulation of around 1-3 inches (3-8 cm) is forecast for the higher elevations where more snow than rain is expected. Higher totals will be possible in the peaks.
Areas along the northern coast of Japan that received heavy snowfall over the weekend can expect mostly rain with this late-week storm.
While rainfall totals are expected to reach only around 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) from western Tohoku to northern Kansai, additional water from snowmelt triggered by moderate temperatures can lead to flash flooding in low-lying and poor drainage locations. This will be especially true in areas where snow piles hinder drainage.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The warmer air can also loosen deep packs of snow. This can increase the risk that snow or ice may slide off buildings.
A surge of colder air will once again follow in the wake of this storm and sea-effect snow showers will return to the coastal areas, mainly across Kansai and Chubu.
By Tuesday, the coastal areas of Tohoku and Chubu could receive up to 12 inches (30 cm) of additional snowfall with even higher amounts likely where the heaviest bands set up.
In addition to persistent snow showers through Sunday and into Monday, temperatures expected to drop below freezing during the overnight hours can cause any snow that melted to refreeze. This can lead to dangerous traveling conditions, especially where water was standing because it couldn't drain.
This past weekend, the snow depth in the city of Toyama surpassed about 3.3 feet (1 meter) for the first time in 35 years, according to NHK, the Japanese Broadcasting Corporation.
Fukui City is hit by heavy snow in Fukui Prefecture, a district along the Sea of Japan, in January 11, 2021. Lots of vehicles have been stuck in snow, and Japan Self Defense Force officials remove the snow from the street. (The Yomiuri Shimbun )
The snow depth is a measurement of the snow on the ground through the winter season so far and is not a direct result of this storm system.
Even heavier snow fell farther to the north in Takada where an astounding snow depth of 8.2 feet (249 cm) was reported, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency. The measurement was taken near sea level which makes the observation rather unusual. Typically, snow that deep is typically reserved for the nearby mountainous areas.
Snow depths in excess of about 10 feet (3 meters) are typically reported across some of the mountainous terrain of western Japan and have led to great ski conditions.
This unusual amount of snow in a short period of time left about 1,500 vehicles stranded on the Hokuriku Expressway in Fukui Perfection and lead to at least 10 fatalities.
Related:
Another round of sea-effect snow in December left another 1,000 vehicles stranded on a highway in Niigata.
"It is not terribly unusual to have sea-effect snow across those parts of Japan," AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls stated.
He added that observations from December 2020 show that snowfall was above normal for the sea-effect areas in Japan.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo