March storm to spread snow from Colorado to Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan

A strengthening storm will produce areas of heavy snow from the central Rockies and High Plains to the Great Lakes during the early days of March. Blizzard conditions may unfold in the Upper Midwest on Wednesday.

AccuWeather’s Joe Lundberg warns of a severe weather outbreak in the country from Tuesday into Wednesday of next week as well as a roller coaster of temperature changes from the Plains to Midwest.

The same storm destined to bring a significant outbreak of severe weather in the southern and eastern United States, as well as flooding in the Northeast, will produce a swath of accumulating snow from the central Rockies to the Upper Midwest during the first week of March, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Such a multi-faceted storm is not uncommon for early March, but it will pack a punch.

After bringing low-elevation rain and mountain snow to California into Sunday, the storm will push across the Intermountain West on Monday with valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. As the storm emerges from the Rockies, it will bring snow and travel delays in the Denver area from Monday to Tuesday.

The higher terrain and grassy areas surrounding Denver will be the most prone to picking up several inches of snow. Airline delays due to deicing operations and slippery roads in the Interstate 25, 70 and 80 corridors are likely at the very least.

As the storm takes a northeastward track over the central and northern Plains to the Upper Midwest, it will grab Gulf moisture. Winds and precipitation will intensify. An outbreak of severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes, will unfold south and east of the storm track.

Strong winds with and without thunderstorms will be troublesome and potentially damaging.

Dry winter brush and high winds will boost the risk of wildfires over portions of the southern High Plains.

How much snow falls just north and west of the storm track will depend on where pockets of dry air invade and the amount of snow that falls during the nighttime hours, when it does not have to compete with the warming effects of the March sun. Some of the snow will melt as it falls during the midday and afternoon hours, especially on roads, sidewalks and parking lots.

"Where it manages to snow hard during the day, it can still pile up and make roads slippery," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said, "The two main trouble spots for heavy snow with the storm may be in parts of Colorado and the Upper Midwest."

During Tuesday, the swath of snow will expand and shift from northeastern Colorado to much of the Dakotas and northern and western Minnesota.

Given the time of the year, as the spring season thaw progresses farther to the north, areas that pick up drenching rain, with or without thunderstorms, may be prone to urban, small stream and river flooding.

Ice jam flooding and breakup of ice on the lakes and ponds are likely, especially where the rain reaches northward.

Strong winds generated by the strengthening storm will be extensive. The combination of strong winds and thawing ground may cause a number of trees to topple. The risk of power outages may expand beyond the local and regional level by midweek.

At midweek, the heaviest stripe of snow will likely extend from central and northeastern Wisconsin to northern Michigan, central Ontario and central Quebec. Blizzard conditions may unfold due to the strength of the wind and the rate of snow lowering the visibility in part of this zone. Travel along portions of I-29, 35 and 94 in the Upper Midwest may be difficult.

A significant rapid meltdown of the snow cover is foreseen in the northern tier of the Northeast and in part of the St. Lawrence Valley region of Canada. Dangerous and damaging flash flooding and significant secondary river flooding are concerns.

As cold air sweeps in behind the storm from Wednesday to Thursday, areas may be wet and slushy from the storm and could freeze for a time where winds do not blow surfaces dry.

