Powerful cross-country storm to unleash strong winds for millions this week

Power outages, fast-spreading wildfires and travel delays at airports are among the impacts expected as powerful winds expand across much of the country this week.

AccuWeather’s Joe Lundberg warns of a severe weather outbreak in the country from Tuesday into Wednesday of this week as well as a roller coaster of temperature changes from the Plains to Midwest.

In classic March fashion, gusty winds are expected to wreak havoc across a large part of the central and eastern United States through midweek as a strong storm moves east. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that these winds, potentially as high as 90 mph, can cause damage and quickly spread brush fires.

The strong winds will be caused by a squeeze play between the storm and areas of high pressure as it crosses the country. The storm will also produce a swath of heavy snow from the Front Range to the Upper Midwest, an outbreak of severe weather in the South and East and flooding rainfall in the Northeast this week.

"The winds in association with the storm can become strong enough to cause widespread travel disruptions," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Elizabeth Danco. "They also can knock over trees and bring down power lines across the eastern two-thirds of the nation through Wednesday night."

After bringing some much-needed rain and snow to California and other areas of the intermountain West over the weekend, the storm will arrive in the Four Corners region and the Front Range of the Rockies on Monday, kicking off the first day of widespread strong winds.

Areas from Flagstaff, Arizona, east to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and north through the Denver metropolitan area will have to contend with these gusty winds to start the workweek, with portions of nearly a dozen states expected to experience gusts of at least 40 mph.

The winds will intersect with areas of severe drought in the Southwest and Plains, making for a veritable tinderbox that could result in large wildfires through Tuesday.

"There will be a high to extreme fire risk into early week, due to dry conditions combined with strong winds" said Danco. "Individuals are urged to practice fire safety and to adhere to any local burn bans and regulations."

In addition, the gusty winds blowing over dry ground can lead to large areas of blowing dust. "Strong winds of this magnitude can kick up dust into the air which can cause reduced visibility and poor air quality," added Danco.

By Tuesday, more than half of the country will be at risk for winds that can toss around loose objects, including trash cans, and impact travel, especially at airports and via high-profile vehicles. Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport are among the major hubs that will have to contend with these winds, which can cause a ripple effect for air travel nationwide.

The highest gusts, peaking at over 50 mph, will be found on the Plains and in a portion of the Tennessee Valley and in upslope areas of the southern Appalachians. Overall, portions of about three dozen states from New Mexico east to Georgia and north to Michigan can experience damaging winds on Tuesday.

These winds will be independent from those expected to result from thunderstorms during an expected large outbreak of severe weather on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Taking place from Texas into the Mississippi Valley and a portion of the South, localized winds in storms can be as high as 100 mph, warn AccuWeather severe weather experts; there can also be a few tornadoes.

The heavily-populated I-95 corridor and Eastern Seaboard will finally experience the gusty winds on the final day of this multiday episode on Wednesday, as the storm intensifies and moves into Canada, and air pressure falls quickly ahead of an approaching cold front. The winds appear they will be strongest near the coast in the Delmarva Peninsula and along the Jersey Shore, where gusts upwards of 60 mph can occur.

Gusty winds will also expand into more of the Upper Midwest midweek as heavy snow falls to the north and west of the storm's center. This can lead to blizzard conditions and dangerous travel for several hours for a portion of Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Meanwhile, similar to the Southwest, a large part of the East has been abnormally dry for several months, with drought conditions in place. On Saturday, multiple brush fires, including a large one near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, raged in the East due to gusty winds and dry conditions as a cold front moved through. The risk of fires in the East will again be elevated both ahead of an area of rain on Wednesday and behind the next front on Thursday.

A quieter period of weather is expected to follow later in the week as the storm exits into Canada and the front off the East Coast, with generally lighter winds from the return of high pressure.

