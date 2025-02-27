Officials complete Phase 1 of Los Angeles wildfire cleanup

The Palisades fire consumed some 23,500 acres, destroying nearly 7,000 structures, while the Eaton fire burned more than 14,000 acres and more than 9,400 buildings.

From the air, you can see the extreme scale of devastation left behind by wildfires in Southern California.

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency has announced the completion of Phase 1 of its Los Angeles wildfire cleanup.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said they completed the largest wildfire hazardous waste cleanup in the agency's history in 29 days, one day fewer than the 30-day deadline set by a President Donald Trump executive order signed on Jan. 24.

"There is still a long road ahead for thousands of residents who lost everything just a few weeks ago, but EPA is proud to do our part in the recovery process," Zeldin said in a statement. "The community will rebuild stronger than ever."

Twenty-nine people were killed in wildfires that erupted Jan. 7 near Los Angeles and which were fully contained by Jan. 31.

Under Trump's executive order, the U.S. departments of Defense and Homeland security were directed to develop a response plan. The order also expedited waste removal.

The EPA said that within 29 days, its 1,700 staff identified and surveyed 13,612 residential properties and 305 commercial properties.

Rubble is all that remains of a home destroyed in the Eaton wildfire in Altadena, Calif., on January 12. On Wednesday, officials said the first phase of the cleanup has been completed. (Photo Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo)

Of the 13,612 properties, 9,201 were deemed "cleared" of hazardous material, with the remaining 4,381 deferred to Phase 2 of the cleanup operation.

Crews also removed 1,038 vehicles and bulk energy storage systems, it said.

"EPA's ability to complete this essential first phase of the cleanup is due to the dedication and hard work of our EPA staff and contractors, our federal, state and local partners and the support of the community," Tara Fitzgerald, EPA's incident commander, said in a statement.

The EPA statement came a day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the commencement of Phase 2 of the cleanup in Altadena, Calif., where the Eaton fire had burned. Phase 2 includes the removal of structural debris.

"The new phase of debris removal that's starting today marks a foundational step in helping Angelenos build back stronger," Newsom said. "I'm grateful to the state and federal workers who are clearing debris at record-pace so firestorm survivors can being the rebuilding process as quickly and safely as possible."