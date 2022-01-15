Deicing a plane is an essential process in aircraft safety, as ice buildup can hinder a plane’s ability to fly smoothly and safely. Ice can accumulate on every exposed frontal surface of an airplane, including the propeller, windshield, antennas and vents, which could change the weight and drag of the aircraft. Enough ice buildup can even cause the engine to stop working. Planes have anti-ice equipment on the wings and engines and these systems use electrics or hot air from the engines to heat up the leading-edge surface so that ice will melt and fall off, or prevent it from forming altogether. Once the plane is boarded it will move away from the gate to a special deicing area to begin the multi-step process. A heated glycol-based solution is applied to remove any accumulated snow or ice first. Glycol has a lower freezing point than water and is commonly used in antifreeze. If it is actively precipitating, the aircraft required continued protection prior to takeoff, which is where the second step comes into play. A gel-like anti-icing fluid that is usually green in color is applied, which will give the pilots time to taxi the runway and finish their safety checks. The gel-like nature is designed to slough off as the aircraft picks up speed so that it won’t affect the shape of the wing and tail. Once the aircraft is airborne, its forward speed through the air keeps any frozen precipitation from accumulating on surfaces other than the leading edges of the wing, tail and engine inlets. These areas are protected by the anti-icing equipment on the airplane.