A new swath of Winter Storm Warnings have been issued in Tennessee. The state now has warnings for much of the central area, including Nashville and Memphis. Around the country, warnings now stretch from Arkansas to New York and include 12 states. This potent winter storm is expected to shift to the northeast over the weekend, bringing anywhere from 3 inches to more than a foot of snow.
Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured several moments when cars lost control around the state on Friday. In one instance, a wrong-way driver was seen barreling towards other motorists on State Highway 100 while a potent snowstorm impacted the area. Several cars lost control and caused accidents due to the slippery conditions caused by the storm. Minnesota Highway Patrol reported more than 300 accidents due to deteriorating road conditions statewide.
Plummeting temperatures in western New York have set the stage for a historical football game on Saturday night. As the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots for a playoff game, the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature has dropped below zero. AccuWeather National Reporter Tony Laubach was in the city on Saturday morning speaking with fans and jokingly quoted Star Wars characters Han Solo while speaking with AccuWeather’s Justin Povick.
“‘Never tell me the numbers,’ nobody wants to hear that right now,” Laubach said with a laugh. “RealFeel® or not, it is crazy. The wagons that are behind me, by Highmark Stadium, they are frozen, they can’t circle them because they’re stuck to the ground. It is cold out here folks, but this is Buffalo!”
Although the wintry precipitation from the snowstorm likely won’t reach the Northeast until Sunday night, the preceding arctic blast will make for one of the coldest playoff games in NFL history at when the AFC East rivals kick off at 8:15 p.m. For more of Laubach’s reporting, click here.
Light snow moved from southwest Oklahoma into north Texas on Saturday afternoon. Flurries were seen in Denton, Texas, as the storm continued southward into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. No accumulation or travel issues are expected, according to the National Weather Service. However, cold and windy conditions are expected to continue. Dallas-Fort Worth has not seen accumulating snow since February 2021.
Footage from cameras positioned in Arkansas captured the heavy snow falling in the state around noon, local time, on Saturday. The Arkansas Department of Transportation camera in Edwards Junction near Nail showed the densely falling snow blanketing entire roadways, while other DOT cameras captured snow falling in areas such as over Interstate 40 near London.
According to reports from the National Weather Service, multiple areas in the state have already received over 5 inches of snow, with the city of Bergman leading the way with 5.5 inches.
In Minnesota, where the clipper storm made some of its first impacts on Friday, the heaviest of snow fell in the southwestern portion of the state, triggering mayhem on the roads. While over 10 inches of snow were reported in the areas Marshall, Gavin and Russell, accidents on U.S. Route 169 abounded. Near the city of Edina, Justin Wenzel of Live Storm Media captured footage of multiple disabled cars trapped in the snowy conditions. The footage also shows the impacts of cars that recently crashed and snowplows working to clear the heavy snow.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, multiple accidents also occurred on Interstate 35 early Saturday morning, as well as many other vehicle spinouts and stalled cars.
The snowstorm that will ultimately bring impacts to much of the East Coast was already causing serious travel problems on Jan. 14.
Although the bulk of the focus of the snowstorm is on the impacts in the Southeast and Northeast, the storm’s first impacts in the north central U.S. and Midwest certainly left its mark on Friday. In North Dakota, the system dipped down from Canada and dumped over 10 inches of snow in multiple areas, including a foot in both Karlsruhe and Velva. Multiple other nearby areas reached 11 inches, according to National Weather Service reports.
Farther south, the snow fell heaviest in Iowa. There, six areas saw at least a foot of snow, led by 14.3 inches recorded at the Des Moines International Airport. Reports of 12.9 inches came from Polk City and 12.6 inches from Ames were other notable highs in the state.
AccuWeather National Reporter Kim Leoffler was in Atlanta on Friday night as crews prepared the city for whatever wintry impacts lay ahead. As Leoffler reported, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for several counties in the northeastern part of the state and crews from the state’s department of transportation hit the streets early to treat the roads.“
Today, crews were filling up their trucks with brine over at their main hub in the Atlanta area and there’s also plenty of salt on hand as well,” Leoffler reported on Friday night. “Of course, Georgia doesn’t have the best track record with winter weather, it’s hard to forget ‘Snowmageddon’ here almost eight years ago when people were stuck on the roads for hours.”
Leoffler went on to report that many changes have been made in the years since and the state has much more brine available at its disposal. Click here to hear more of Leoffler’s reporting on Georgia’s preparations.
Losing power is never fun, but during a winter storm, it can be life-threatening. Preparing ahead of time is crucial, so here are a few things you should know.
• Know how to stay warm: When you can’t turn the heat on, use towels and blankets to block drafts and keep the cold out. Windows can be insulated with black blankets to draw heat from the sun, while running hot water can also draw heat into the house. To keep pipes from freezing, turn faucets to a trickle and open cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate.
• Avoid carbon monoxide dangers: Carbon monoxide poisoning is a serious hazard during power outages, as generators located near doors, windows and vents can allow carbon monoxide to come indoors. Make sure generators are properly ventilated and carbon monoxide detectors are installed.
• Stock up on non-perishables: It is best to maintain a three-day supply of water and non-perishable food during the winter months, with items such as fruit bars, peanut butter, nuts and trail mix making for great stockpile items. Batteries, flashlights and a radio are also crucial supplies.
• Stay inside: Don’t take risks on the road during a winter storm. Along with the hazardous road conditions of snow and ice, downed power lines can also lead to traffic accidents. If travel is necessary, keep a disaster supply kit in your car and avoid traveling alone. Read more tips here.
AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a few inches of snow in New York City before precipitation switches over to rain, but city officials are ready for what Mother Nature throws their way. “The Department is prepared for any challenge, including a snowfall this weekend,” Vincent Gragnani told AccuWeather National Reporter Jillian Angeline. Gragnani is the press secretary for the NYC Department of Sanitation, which is in charge of the city’s snow removal efforts. “Though we have higher-than-normal levels of employees out sick this week due to the omicron variant, we will move to 12-hour shifts if necessary so that we can clear the streets of whatever snow may come our way this weekend,” Gragnani added. The storm could also disrupt COVID-19 testing sites across the region throughout the holiday weekend.
The governors of Virginia and North Carolina have declared states of emergency in anticipation of the weekend winter storm. “We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said in a press release on Friday. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most.” To the south, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper urged people to prepare now before the wintry weather arrives on Saturday. Cooper also noted that response times by emergency crews could be slower-than-normal during this storm due to labor shortages across North Carolina.
Georgia, North Carolina and Kentucky are just among a few states that are already treating roadways ahead of the biggest winter storm of the season. The decision to pretreat the roads with a water and salt combination called brine is made 24 to 48 hours before a storm hits, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The brine is also less expensive than rock salt, only costing around $6 to treat one mile of road with brine. Meanwhile, it costs over $14 to spread rock salt across one mile of road, according to NCDOT.
The brine is used to help prevent ice from bonding to the pavement and it must be applied when it is not raining. The rain will dilute the solution and wash it off the roadways, making it ineffective. The brine lowers the freezing temperature of water to about 18 degrees and is more effective than plain salt or sand. Salt and sand are used during and after a storm. After plows clear as much snow as possible, a mixture of salt and sand is spread on the roads. The sand helps break up the ice and add extra traction for vehicles, while the salt helps melt the remaining snow and ice.
A truck is loaded up with brine to spray on roads in North Carolina ahead of the impending winter storm. (NC DOT)
Deicing a plane is an essential process in aircraft safety, as ice buildup can hinder a plane’s ability to fly smoothly and safely. Ice can accumulate on every exposed frontal surface of an airplane, including the propeller, windshield, antennas and vents, which could change the weight and drag of the aircraft. Enough ice buildup can even cause the engine to stop working. Planes have anti-ice equipment on the wings and engines and these systems use electrics or hot air from the engines to heat up the leading-edge surface so that ice will melt and fall off, or prevent it from forming altogether. Once the plane is boarded it will move away from the gate to a special deicing area to begin the multi-step process. A heated glycol-based solution is applied to remove any accumulated snow or ice first. Glycol has a lower freezing point than water and is commonly used in antifreeze. If it is actively precipitating, the aircraft required continued protection prior to takeoff, which is where the second step comes into play. A gel-like anti-icing fluid that is usually green in color is applied, which will give the pilots time to taxi the runway and finish their safety checks. The gel-like nature is designed to slough off as the aircraft picks up speed so that it won’t affect the shape of the wing and tail. Once the aircraft is airborne, its forward speed through the air keeps any frozen precipitation from accumulating on surfaces other than the leading edges of the wing, tail and engine inlets. These areas are protected by the anti-icing equipment on the airplane.
Ahead of major winter storm, most people stock up on milk, eggs and bread, nutritionists say those are terrible choices. Milk spoils without refrigeration, eggs can’t be cooked if the power is out and the bread is not going to provide much nutrition on its own. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends stockpiling at least three days' worth of meals. Below are a few more tips and for a more in-depth look at the topic, read this.
- Peanut butter or almond butter are both high in protein and good fats. Snacks like nuts and trail mixes are also good to keep on hand because they pack a big nutritional punch. Dried fruits are high in vitamins and fiber.
- Apples are one of the longest lasting fruits you can purchase and are also 86% water, making them a good source of hydration.
- Canned tuna or salmon provides essential protein and can generally last at least two years.
- Dates are one of the oldest cultivated fruits in the world and in the absence of fresh fruit, this healthy snack offers potassium, dietary fiber along with a significant amount of nutrients and calories.
- Canned chili can be eaten straight out of the can and will provide a variety of nutrients, protein and fiber. Always look for low-sodium options to prevent dehydration.
- Protein or fruit bars as well as dry cereal and granola are also good choices.
