The first wave of travel-snarling icy conditions throughout the southern Plains Monday brought heavy impacts to major airports. In total, 1,130 flights across the United States were canceled Monday, and another 5,744 were delayed. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, both major airports — Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field — canceled and delayed hundreds of flights Monday. At Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport, a total of 361 flights coming into and out of the airport were canceled Monday.
At Dallas Love Field, a total of 223 flights coming in and out of the airport were canceled Monday. Nearly half of Monday’s cancellations were from Southwest Airlines, which canceled about 12% of its Monday schedule. Southwest Airlines has been embroiled in travel issues recently, including mass cancellations over the holiday season. As of Tuesday morning, just under 1,000 flights have been canceled in the U.S. and just over 500 have been delayed.
A storm producing an icy mix across Texas Monday resulted in a busy day for Fort Worth’s Metropolitan Area EMS Authority, known as MedStar EMS. The emergency ambulance service told AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell that EMS crews responded to 116 motor-vehicle accidents Monday. At least 12 of the 116 accidents resulted in a vehicle rollover, and 30 patients were transported to nearby hospitals. MedStar EMSalso responded to nine calls of people slipping on ice. At least seven people were transported to nearby hospitals and one person remains in serious condition. Temperatures across the region dropped significantly Monday, which resulted in six separate hypothermia-related calls for MedStar EMS. At least three patients were taken to nearby hospitals and they all remain in serious condition.
An ice storm created slick driving conditions leading to multiple accidents and spinouts in the Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas, area.
As sleet poured down across eastern Oklahoma, northern Arkansas and southern Missouri Monday, totals exceeded 1 inch in several locations. In Doniphan, Missouri, which is located just north of the Arkansas-Missouri border, 1.5 inches of sleet fell Monday. Nearly 137 miles to the west, in Table Rock, Missouri, 1.5 inches of sleet was also recorded Monday. In Rogers, Arkansas, located just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border, 1.4 inches of sleet was reported Monday. AccuWeather forecasters say the ongoing storm will continue to bring an icy mix to the region through Tuesday.
A severe ice storm throughout Texas has some remembering the massive winter storm of 2021, which left millions in the Lone Star State experiencing power outages during subfreezing temperatures. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said Monday that it expects to meet demand from Texas customers this week, avoiding another significant outage crisis during severe conditions. In a social media post, ERCOT officials noted that they are “monitoring weather conditions" and expect "sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand.” ERCOT was able to avoid issues with forecast demand in December, when frigid temperatures were rampant throughout the state. As of Tuesday morning, ERCOT’s website stated that conditions for the state’s power grid were “normal,” with 7,503 megawatts of operating reserves as of 4:40 a.m. CST.
As icy conditions continue to cause hazardous travel across the North Texas and Dallas area, hundreds of schools have announced closings. As of 4:30 a.m. CST, 364 school closings were reported for Tuesday, according to NBC DFW. The second largest school district in Texas, Dallas ISD, canceled all after-school activities Monday and will remain closed Tuesday. Friso ISD, the second largest school district in North Texas, announced all after-school activities Monday along with school Tuesday are being canceled. Other large districts closed Tuesday include Arlington ISD, Garland ISD and Plano ISD. Several universities across the region have also canceled classes Tuesday, including Dallas Baptist University, Texas Woman's University in Denton and Dallas and University of North Texas.
While similar and equally dangerous, freezing rain and sleet are different types of precipitation. Sleet occurs when snow melts in a warm layer of air well above the ground, allowing it to refreeze in the air before touching the surface. Sleet looks like frozen raindrops or small ice pellets.
Freezing rain occurs when the warm air layer is thicker and allows less time for the raindrops to refreeze, resulting in the rain freezing upon contact with the surface instead of above it. Freezing rain causes a coating of ice to form on contact with the surface.
With the second wave of an ice storm about to unleash wintry precipitation on the southern Plains, where this storm came from is on the brain for residents across impacted states. The first wave of the storm began Sunday, before the storm shifted to the southeast Monday along with colder air, a trend that will continue Tuesday. This colder air was a key ingredient for wet conditions on the ground, along with a surplus of moisture due to the nearby Gulf of Mexico. The cold air coming into the southern Plains is called a Blue Norther. “That cold air remains close to the surface despite temperatures above freezing not far above the surface,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said. “The cold air remains dense and stays close to the surface.”
Ahead of wintry precipitation that began in Texas Monday, crews from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) tried to ease driving conditions by pretreating major roadways. On its social media page, TxDOT stated that drivers should leave room between their vehicles and work convoys while they work. The organization also has equipment in case road-clearing endeavors are necessary. Road pretreatment typically involves salt and/or anti-skid mix, with material most effective on the road when crushed and spread by traffic. In the St. Louis metro area, road treatment ran into issues Sunday evening and Monday morning due to factors such as wet pavement and rapid temperature drops, leading to multiple accidents on major roadways. Though not in the main area of concern over the next several days, road crews have begun road pretreatment on Kentucky state highways, with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray telling residents to give plows “plenty of room on the road to work.”
Dozens of accidents have been reported amid freezing rain and sleet across North Texas on Monday. Westbound Interstate 20 in Terrell, Texas, was closed for about an hour on Monday morning, according to Total Traffic DFW. As sleet and freezing rain built up across the area, more accidents were being reported on Interstate 20, Interstate 35E and 121 west of DFW Airport. Just under half an inch of sleet was reported on roads just south of Denton, Texas, as of Monday afternoon. All express lanes in Tarrant County were closed due to the wintry weather.
