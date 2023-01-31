The first wave of travel-snarling icy conditions throughout the southern Plains Monday brought heavy impacts to major airports. In total, 1,130 flights across the United States were canceled Monday, and another 5,744 were delayed. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, both major airports — Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field — canceled and delayed hundreds of flights Monday. At Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport, a total of 361 flights coming into and out of the airport were canceled Monday.

At Dallas Love Field, a total of 223 flights coming in and out of the airport were canceled Monday. Nearly half of Monday’s cancellations were from Southwest Airlines, which canceled about 12% of its Monday schedule. Southwest Airlines has been embroiled in travel issues recently, including mass cancellations over the holiday season. As of Tuesday morning, just under 1,000 flights have been canceled in the U.S. and just over 500 have been delayed.