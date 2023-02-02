Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, declares 6 more weeks of winter

The furry forecaster has made his big prediction at Pennsylvania’s popular Groundhog Day celebration, but AccuWeather forecasters have announced a long-range forecast of their own.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and declared that there will be six more weeks of winter on Feb. 3.

Legendary weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow early Thursday morning and saw his shadow, which means that there will be six more weeks of winter.

It was a chilly morning in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, when Phil emerged at 7:22 a.m., with temperatures around 12 F being reported at the time.

Each year on Feb. 2, thousands of faithful followers converge on this small town in western Pennsylvania to eagerly await this famous prognosticating groundhog to emerge from his burrow at Gobbler’s Knob.

Groundhog day 2023

Since making his first prediction in 1887, Phil has been right only 39% of the time, according to the Stormfax Weather Almanac. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Environmental Information also ran their own study from 2012 to 2021 and determined that Phil was right only 40% of the time.

While Phil has predicted a longer winter 107 times, he's predicted an early start to spring only 20 times. Additionally, there were nine years when there was no record of Phil's prognostication.

In Canada, Nova Scotia’s most famous groundhog, Shubenacadie Sam, emerged from her snow-covered enclosure at a wildlife park north of Halifax on Thursday morning, and she also saw her shadow, calling for six more weeks of winter.

“Don’t put away your hat and mitts yet,” Shubenacadie Sam tweeted.

In Quebec, a dramatic turn of events transpired the night before the city’s resident groundhog, nicknamed Fred, was set to make his prediction about spring’s arrival. Organizers broke the news to the crowd gathered in Val d’Espoir that Fred had died on Wednesday night, The Toronto Star reported. In Fred’s place, a stuffed toy groundhog was handed to a child who called for six more weeks of winter.

AccuWeather Senior On-Air Meteorologist Kristina Shalhoup meets Punxsutawney Phil and his handler on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AccuWeather / Kristina Shalhoup)

Don’t like what Phil, Sam or make-shift Fred predicted? No need to worry. Those disappointed with the prognostication need only to look to New York City or Ontario for a second opinion.

At the Staten Island Zoo, the New York City’s resident groundhog, nicknamed Chuck, had a different take. Despite temperatures in the upper 20s, Chuck emerged from his home and did not see his shadow, declaring an early start to spring.

In Canada, Ontario’s Wiarton Willie also called for an early spring.

Of course, the weather-predicting groundhogs don’t have meteorological expertise or a good track record, but no need to fret, AccuWeather’s team of long-range meteorologists, with veteran forecasters including Paul Pastelok, Joe Lundberg and Jason Nicholls, has you covered. On Wednesday, AccuWeather released its own spring forecast for the United States, and forecasters warn “there’s still some winter left this season.”

