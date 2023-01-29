AccuWeather meteorologists warn of icy travel, power outages from Dallas to Nashville

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. After snow storms passed through the northern United States, AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach speaks on the freezing temperatures that followed.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that several zones of icy weather are on the way this week for parts of the southern Plains and into the Ohio Valley, an area of the country recently hit by wintry conditions.

A very busy pattern is expected ensue this week with as many as three different storms traveling from the Rockies to the East Coast. Rounds of rain will threaten flooding for some in the South, but some others could instead see ice and snow.

"A wave of cold air pushing southward across the center of the country will make wintry precipitation possible from Texas to Kentucky," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger.

In addition to the cold air, Deger explained that the weather pattern will also allow for ample moisture, due to the nearby Gulf of Mexico. With everything combined, this can make for wet conditions.

How far south the cold will reach, as well as the track of each storm will be vital in determining which locations could see icy conditions through the middle of the week.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

The corridor most likely to see wintry conditions this week is from central Texas and Oklahoma east to the mid-Mississippi and Tennessee valleys, which experienced a heavy snow event just a week a go. Up to 16 inches of snow was reported in the Ozarks of Arkansas.

The first storm started on Sunday, bringing rain to much of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. As the storm shifts into the southeastern U.S. into Monday, colder air will follow suit. A few locations early on Monday in the Ohio Valley could have just enough lingering moisture for freezing drizzle from southern Missouri to southern Ohio.

The final two storms will form in Texas on Monday and again on Tuesday. While much of Texas can expect rain during the daylight hours on Monday, a drop in temperature by the evening will bring the risk for freezing rain. Freezing rain, as well as an area of snow, will expand northeastward as the storm shifts through Tuesday. The second storm forming in Texas on Tuesday will allow for continued ice in parts of the state.

"The amount of ice with this second wave could prove to be more significant than the first and could make for major travel disruptions to commutes on Tuesday," explained Deger.

Cities such as Dallas, Abilene and Waco, Texas, to Oklahoma City, Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis, Tennessee, should be prepared for sleet and freezing rain from Monday night through Tuesday. There may also be a brief window of just cold enough conditions for Nashville to see ice on Tuesday morning. Secondary roads in these communities, as well as portions of major highways such as Interstates 20, 35 and 40, could be slick if left untreated.

A glaze of ice can also be expected on elevated surfaces, like cars, trees and powerlines. More significant icing could cause tree damage and power outages.

Subfreezing conditions are expected to continue into Wednesday morning as yet another storm tracks across the area, continuing the slick conditions from central Texas to Kentucky-Tennessee border.

However, as the day progresses, the icy weather may finally come to an end.

Eventually, the moisture streaming from the Gulf may bring enough warmth to slowly erode the cold in the region. How long the icy conditions could last will depend on how long it takes for temperatures to rise into the middle and upper 30s, so precipitation can change over to plain rain.

A drier pattern is likely to take hold by the end of the week, allowing for residents in area to thaw and dry out.

As for how the remaining weeks of winter may unfold for the south-central U.S., AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologists say there may be some more snow and ice opportunities for the region before spring arrives.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.