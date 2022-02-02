AccuWeather Now - 24/7 Live Stream
Roads and sidewalks could turn into sheets of ice across the Northeast on Thursday night as temperatures drop below 32 F. Albany, New York, is predicted to receive between 0.15 and 0.25 of an inch of ice after the rain turns into freezing rain. However, there is the chance that ice could accumulate up to 0.50 of an inch, which could cause tree limbs to snap and weigh down power lines. People can see a complete breakdown of the chances for snow and ice in their neighborhood with AccuWeather Wintercast.
Over 250,000 electric customers are in the dark, and that number continues to rise as snow and ice fall in over a dozen states. Tennessee is reporting nearly 124,000 outages, more than double any other state that is being impacted by the storm, according to PowerOutage.us. People who find themselves in the dark during this multifaceted storm should follow these safety tips until power can be restored.
This map does not show states where there are fewer than 12,000 outages. Data as of 2 p.m. EST Thursday.
The worst of the wintry weather has focused on a zone from central Texas to Indiana, but the storm is starting to make its presence felt across the Northeast. Snow has gradually spread across northern Pennsylvania, upstate New York and Vermont throughout the day, with 4 inches accumulating south of Buffalo. A light accumulation of ice has also been reported northwest of Pittsburgh. The area of snow and freezing rain will expand into Thursday night, making travel extremely difficult across most of the region leading up to the Friday morning commute.
Snow (blue) and ice (purple) was starting to spread across the interior Northeast early Thursday afternoon while rain (green, yellow) was soaking other parts of the region. (AccuWeather)
While snow, sleet and freezing rain cover communities from San Antonio through Cleveland, severe thunderstorms are poised to develop over the Southeast. A tornado watch was issued around midday Thursday for roughly 3 million people across Mississippi and Alabama and will continue through the evening. Flooding downpours, frequent lightning and damaging winds are also a concern across the region.
Snow and ice are keeping airplanes grounded from Texas through Ohio with 4,600 cancellations as of midday Thursday, according to FlightAware. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport closed its runways for a time on Thursday amid snow and ice, contributing to over 620 flight cancellations, more than any other airport in the country. The airport has since reopened one runway. To the south, Austin-Bergstrom International canceled nearly 80% of all departing flights. Anyone flying to or from an airport across the central or eastern U.S. on Thursday or Friday should check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.
Ice coats trees and the road as an SUV drives in Richardson, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
On Thursday’s edition of AccuWeather’s Weather Insider podcast, Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno gives an update on the freezing rain and sleet wreaking havoc across the South Central states. Rayno says more heavy snow is unfolding as well in areas such as St. Louis and Detroit. He also discusses the forecast for the Northeast as the storm will continue to impact the region into Friday. Give the latest episode a listen below.
If someone were to hop in a car and drive from Crockett County, Texas, to Aroostook County, Maine, there is a path along which that motorist could be under a winter storm warning for the entire duration of the trip, as the NWS in San Angelo, Texas, pointed out. The distance from Crockett County, located in south-central Texas, to Aroostook County, located on the border with Atlantic Canada, is roughly 2,335 miles.
On Thursday morning, winter storm warnings (dark blue) nearly stretched from Mexico to Canada. (AccuWeather)
A snowplow with the Ohio Department of Transportation crashed Tuesday morning as it worked to clear snow and ice off of the state’s roadways, according to a tweet from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). Snow and ice have spread across much of the state as part of a winter storm complex that is affecting millions from New Mexico to Maine, leaving extremely dangerous travel conditions in its wake. “Our driver was taking it slow treating the roads when he hit ice and slid off the road,” ODOT tweeted. “This goes to show it doesn't matter what vehicle you're driving, ice is NOT forgiving!”
Icy conditions have been reported in San Antonio, Texas, with the accumulating ice bending fences at a Top Golf facility in the area. "The power of ice," the National Weather Service office in San Antonio tweeted in response to the Top Golf photo. "It will put a tremendous amount of stress on anything it accumulates on."
Ice accumulations are expected to continue, with AccuWeather forecasting 0.25 to 0.50 of an inch of ice, which is more than enough to damage trees and power lines and make travel extremely dangerous. Nearly 30,000 people are without power in Bexar County, whose county seat is San Antonio. The conditions in the area are ripe for ice accumulations, with light winds and temperatures around 27 degrees F.
Cold is an understatement for parts of the central U.S. this morning as frigid air filters southward from the Arctic. After Denver picked up 5.6 inches of snow from the storm earlier in the week, the city saw the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature dip to 10 F below zero early Thursday morning. This was one of the highest AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures across the region, with Kansas City bottoming out at 19 F below zero, Minneapolis reaching 24 F below zero and Langdon, North Dakota, hitting an incredibly low 52 F below zero.
Wintry precipitation is creating hazardous roadways and many states have urged motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. Tier 1 restrictions will be put in place on numerous Pennsylvania highways Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Tractors without trailers, tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded trailers and motorcycles are some of the vehicles that are not permitted on the affected roadways in Pennsylvania when Tier 1 restrictions are in place. In Indiana, 27 counties are under the highest level of the local travel advisory, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. This means travel is restricted to emergency management workers only and individuals are directed to refrain from all travel. Most to all roadways in Illinois are either partly or mostly covered with ice or snow, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The Illinois Department of Transportation wrote on Twitter Thursday morning “As you can see, it is a mess over nearly the entire state. Please stay home if you are able to give our crews more room to work.”
Many roads in southern and central Indiana are covered with ice and snow, contributing to travel delays and accidents. The westbound lanes of Interstate 74 were shut down near Greensburg, Indiana, around 10 a.m. EST after multiple tractor-trailers jackknifed across the highway. It is unclear if there are any injuries or when the interstate will be reopened. Travel conditions could worsen before they improve with more snow, sleet and ice expected across Indiana throughout Thursday.
Two tractor-trailers were blocking Interstate 74 near Greensburg, Indiana, on Thursday morning following a crash amid icy conditions. (Twitter/Sgt. Stephen Wheeles)
Texans from Dallas to San Antonio are waking up to wintry precipitation, making for challenging travel. Police officers in Hewitt, Texas, located between Dallas and Austin, said that most roads in the area were covered in a mix of sleet and freezing rain. “If you don’t have to travel today, please stay home,” the police department said on Facebook. “We expect these conditions to worsen.”
Roads in Hewitt, Texas, were covered in sleet and ice on Thursday morning. (Hewitt Police Department)
Over 100,000 people are currently in the dark across parts of the South as a massive winter storm brings snow, ice and sleet across a vast stretch of the country, according to PowerOutage.us. The majority of the outages are in Texas, where 70,000 customers and counting are without power. Most of the outages are concentrated around Hunt County, which is in the northeastern part of the state. More than 25,000 households are out of power in Arkansas, with an additional 12,000 people powerless in Tennessee and another 6,900 out in Indiana.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has reported a fatal rollover crash on a mountainous road just outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico, the first fatality reported during the massive winter storm that spans from New Mexico to Maine. Another individual was injured in the crash. Following the incident, officials closed the road, which they say is extremely icy and snow-packed. Altogether, the BCSO saw 11 vehicle crashes on Feb. 2, with 13 injuries reported. While snow and ice have left the Albuquerque area, some snow continues to fall in eastern portions of New Mexico.
Inches of sleet have piled up across Arkansas over the past 12 hours as the icy precipitation spreads across the region. The worst of the sleet has occurred in the central part of the state surrounding the capital city of Little Rock. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of sleet have fallen in Little Rock, but Otter Creek, located southwest of the city, has reported 2 inches of sleet. Sleet hits the ground as small ice pellets, which is different from freezing rain, which occurs when raindrops freeze after reaching the surface.
A winter storm brought chilly weather to parts of Texas Thursday morning. Dallas, Texas temperatures were in the mid 20s F, but AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures were in the single digits. While residents in Dallas are waking up to cold weather, residents in New York City are waking up to “spring-like” temperatures. The AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature in New York City is 43 degrees F, which is mild for this time of year. Temperatures are forecasted to turn cold in New York City by the end of the week.
Icy weather is anticipated along a nearly 2,000-mile stretch of the U.S. from the southern Plains to the Northeast. Depending on the exact conditions in the atmosphere, this can mean either sleet or freezing rain. But what is the difference between the two types of wintry precipitation? In both cases, a layer of warm air well above the ground causes falling snowflakes to melt into raindrops. As the water droplets continue to fall toward the ground, they encounter a layer of below-freezing air. This is what determines if there is sleet or freezing rain.If there is a thick layer of cold air above the ground, the raindrops freeze into balls of ice, known as sleet, before reaching the earth. In extreme cases, sleet can accumulate several inches, similar to snow. However, if there is a very thin layer of cold air above the ground, the water droplets do not have enough time to freeze before reaching the surface. Instead, the water freezes after contact with the surface, glazing everything in a layer of ice. The weight of the ice on tree limbs and power lines is one reason why ice storms are known for causing widespread power outages.
More than 4,000 flights within, into or out of the United States have been canceled today, according to FlightAware.com. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has closed due to weather conditions after more than 500 flights were canceled at DFW, according to the FAA. Chicago O’Hare International Airport also has a high amount of canceled flights, with more than 250. As winter weather continues to affect many areas this morning, more flights are expected to be canceled.
Daytime highs were in the 50s and 60s in central and southern Arkansas on Wednesday, but that is just a distant memory at this point. All but the far southwestern corner of the state is now at or below 32 degrees F. Freezing rain is now widespread across the majority of the state. Little Rock is just one such location. After a temperature of 62 degrees just before noon on Wednesday, the mercury has plunged to 32 degrees this morning with freezing rain and sleet falling. This will create very treacherous conditions for the morning commute. Hazardous travel from sleet and freezing rain is likely from northern and central Texas through Arkansas and western portions of Kentucky and Tennessee. High temperatures will rise above freezing this weekend, but nights will fall below freezing.
Following temperatures soaring into the 60s to start the month of February, Oklahoma City fell through the 20s on Wednesday afternoon and ended up in the teens by the evening. This drop in temperatures allowed precipitation that briefly began as sleet to quickly change over to snow. By midnight, Oklahoma City received 3 inches of snow. This was enough to break a 109-year old snowfall record for Groundhog Day. The old record was 2.5 inches back in 1913. Snow will continue to fall through much of Thursday, so the record of 1 inch for Feb. 3 (also set in 1913) may be broken as well.
The number of power outages is rising in Texas. Currently, over 48,000 customers are without power across the state according to PowerOutage.US, and that number is expected to continue rising where freezing rain is falling. Even in the wake of the winter storm, very cold air is expected to affect much of the state. Although the severity and duration of the cold will not compare to last February, the increased energy demand is expected to put a further strain on the power grid into the weekend.
Rain has changed over to snow in northeastern Ohio, including Cleveland. Temperatures will continue to fall overnight, causing previously wet roads to become icy. Snow can fall moderately to heavily, and ice on roads will be hidden underneath the snow. Travel will quickly become difficult and dangerous, and motorists are advised to stay at home unless absolutely necessary. In addition, winds will increase, causing considerable blowing and drifting snow, which will rapidly reduce visibility. Rain will change to snow farther east as the night progresses, including into northwestern Pennsylvania.
Roads turned into parking lots across Illinois on Wednesday afternoon after heavy snow clogged highways, stranding motorists in their vehicles. “I’m only five blocks from home now, can’t get home, I’ve been sitting here an hour,” Dolton, Illinois, resident Priscilla Bradley said. Between 8 and 12 inches of snow accumulated in Dolton, which is just south of Chicago. Bradley said that she witnessed the same vehicle get stuck in the snow three separate times, as well as another vehicle that tried to drive around the stuck vehicle. “This is terrible,” Bradley added.
Dolton, Illinois, resident Priscilla Bradley was stuck in the snow for over an hour just miles away from her home. (Brandon Clement/WxChasing)
The first day of February felt more like the first day of April across central Texas with highs in the lower 70s F in Dallas and San Antonio. The mild weather did not last long, with teeth-chattering air sweeping across the state in conjunction with the gathering winter storm. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures on Thursday morning will bottom out near 0 F in Dallas and in the teens around San Antonio and Austin. The heart of the Arctic intrusion will remain focused on the northern Plains with “the coldest air of the season” possible in North Dakota and Minnesota, AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.
The temperature across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex has dropped to the freezing point, and in some cases, below 32 F. These freezing conditions combined with the rain falling across the region is causing ice to form on all outdoor surfaces, including roads and sidewalks. The Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reported the switch from rain to freezing rain at 7:20 p.m. CST Wednesday. AccuWeather National News Reporter Bill Wadell is just north of Dallas in Denton, Texas, and said that ice is already starting to coat trees.
Freezing rain will persist in Dallas throughout Wednesday night into Thursday, making all modes of travel extremely dangerous. AccuWeather is not only warning residents that roads will turn into sheets of ice, but that widespread power outages are possible as the ice accumulation weighs down tree limbs and power lines. Freezing rain is predicted to spread across central Arkansas and into western Kentucky throughout Wednesday night.
The Groundhog Day winter storm is causing travel headaches both on roads and at airports across the country. By late Wednesday afternoon, over 2,100 flights were canceled across the country, according to FlightAware. Most of the cancellations were at airports across the central U.S. impacted by snow, including Chicago O’Hare International, St. Louis Lambert International and Denver International airports. More cancellations will be possible throughout the balance of the week due to the long-duration winter storm, so people planning to fly across the country this week should check their flight status before leaving for the airport.
Many cities across the interior Northeast are experiencing a snow deficit so far this winter, but the impending storm could help boost seasonal snowfall totals closer to normal. Albany, New York, has measured just 13.8 inches of snow this winter, compared to the 32.3 inches that typically falls through Feb. 1. By this point in the winter, Burlington, Vermont, usually measures 47.3 inches of snow, but the city had only measured 31.1 inches as of Tuesday. Around a foot of snow is predicted to fall across much of the region’s interior, helping cities like Burlington and Albany inch closer to average snowfall levels.
There are currently two zones of snowy and icy conditions in the U.S., one focused on part of the Midwest and another focused on the southern Plains. The snow in northern Indiana, northwestern Ohio and southern Michigan is light, but still causing travel disruptions around Indianapolis and Detroit. Meanwhile, snow, sleet and freezing rain are focusing on southern Kansas, Oklahoma and central Texas. As of 6 p.m. CST, it was raining in Dallas, but rain is expected to switch to sleet or freezing rain early Wednesday night.
The snow has been piling up from Colorado to Indiana, with some states seeing a foot or more of snow by Wednesday evening. Colorado Springs, Colorado, recorded one of the highest snowfall totals at 22 inches — nearly 2 feet. Farther east, Akron, Indiana, recorded a foot of snow and Lewistown, Illinois recorded 14.4 inches. The snow even started to push southward into Texas. Stratford, located in the northern Texas county of Sherman, recorded 3.5 inches of snow thus far with the storm.
The temperature has been steadily dropping in Dallas throughout the day as wintry precipitation creeps closer to the city, and by 4 p.m. CST, the mercury dipped below 39 F. However, it feels even colder with an AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature of 27 F. At the same time, it was 45 F in both Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. It will continue to get colder in Dallas with temperatures predicted to drop into the lower 20s F on Wednesday night and will only reach the mid-20s on Thursday.
Winter storm watches and warnings currently stretch around 2,000 miles from San Angelo, Texas, to Caribou, Maine, but a different type of warning is starting to be issued. Ice storm warnings are in effect from eastern Arkansas through central Kentucky, where significant icing is expected. This includes Memphis, Tennessee, and Lexington, Kentucky, but the area could expand in the next 24 hours. Extensive tree damage and widespread power outages are likely in this zone, where over half an inch of ice glazes over surfaces.
Hundreds of school districts across at least seven states on Wednesday announced school closings for both Thursday and Friday due to winter storm warnings and watches, with many switching to virtual or remote instruction. From Texas, Arkansas and Missouri to Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, the states were preparing for an onslaught of bad weather. Major cities, such as Chicago, St. Louis and Cincinnati, were among the first districts canceling in-person classes as snow piled up while others were bracing for snow or sleet or a wintry mix. Still, other districts in the storm’s path continued to monitor forecasts closely as the weather system moves into their region. One such state was Pennsylvania, where many school districts had yet to announce a decision on school closures.
Road crews in parts of Texas are gearing up for a busy night ahead of the winter storm. North of Austin, AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell reports from Georgetown that the area is expecting a mix of freezing rain, sleet and even ice in the area — a stark contrast to the 55-degree weather Georgetown was seeing ahead of the storm. “Even though it’s mild out, officials are warning people that they need to prepare now while the weather’s cooperating,” Wadell said. While crews were working to treat roads with brine solution before the snow moved in, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stressed the need for people to stay home. “One of the most important things we can convey to you, our fellow Texans, today, is that over the coming days, the roadways could become very treacherous,” Abbott said at a briefing on Tuesday. With most of the electric generation units and transmission facilities fully weatherized, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said in a news release that it is projected to have “sufficient generation to meet the high demand for electricity.”
“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds,” is the unofficial motto of the United States Postal Service, but not every delivery service across the country is that optimistic about delivering in bad weather. On Wednesday, FedEx announced that weather-related disruptions could potentially delay deliveries. “The storm could create hazardous conditions for our team members and their safety remains our number one priority,” FedEx said in a statement. FedEx added that shipments that are delayed due to weather cannot be refunded. “FedEx cares about your safety and we encourage you to prepare for natural disasters,” the company added.
A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused Interstate 65 southbound to be closed near Lafayette, Indiana, early Wednesday afternoon. (Indiana Department of Transportation)
The southbound lane of Interstate 65 near Lafayette, Indiana, was closed briefly on Wednesday after a tractor-trailer crashed amid snowy conditions. As of early Wednesday afternoon, around 5 inches of snow have fallen in Lafayette near the area of the crash. The Indiana Department of Transportation did not indicate if there were any injuries but said that the accident had been cleared and that traffic was moving again. Motorists across the region are urged to drive slower than normal and use caution due to the snowy conditions.
Ohio and Missouri authorities are urging people to stay off the roads during the storm, but if they must venture out, they’re warning them “Don’t crowd the plow” and give salt trucks the space they need as they work on overdrive to clear the roads again and again. The Missouri State Highway Patrol brought that message home with a post on social media showing a heavily damaged vehicle that collided with a snowplow: “This is what a snowplow does to a vehicle. If you can’t stay home, please give them room to work.”
Transportation workers said drivers need the time to do their job. “With 2 to 3 inches an hour, that’s a lot of snow…Just because you go over an area, that doesn’t mean it’s black, golden pavement ... Maybe it takes 45 minutes” for trucks to do another round of plowing on any one particular route, said Jason Barthol, a highway technician with the Ohio Department of Transportation in Summit County.
Many reports of freezing rain are trickling in as this storm system delivers a messy mixed bag of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Places like Preston, Missouri, have already received 0.25 inches of freezing rain and Saint Charles on the eastern end of the state was reporting 0.15 inches, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Data was showing other areas, like St. Louis and Oklahoma City, were measuring only a thin layer of freezing rain. But transportation officials say that’s all that’s needed to make roads instantly slick and dangerous.
Meanwhile, an ice threat was looming for parts of Texas. Freezing rain occurs when snow falls through a deep layer of warm air, melts and falls into a thin layer of freezing air. Sleet, on the other hand, results when snow only partially melts when falling through a shallow layer of warm air. The resulting slushy drops refreeze as they then fall through a deep layer of freezing air above the surface, and eventually reach the ground as frozen rain drops that bounce on impact.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency due to the presence of the cross-country winter storm. “If everything holds to where it is right now, this is the real deal,” Beshear said at a briefing on Wednesday. “It is dangerous.” He added people will need to be prepared not only to stay off the roads but to potentially be ready to deal with “this emergency” for the next several days. Officials say the ice storm may make roads difficult to impossible to travel, and the amount of ice could result in power outages for a large number of Kentuckians.
Watch the full storm briefing here:
With the wintry weather mix already barreling into the Midwest, some teachers were turning the winter storm into a science lesson of sorts. Teacher Amy Boros asked her roughly 75 middle school students in Perrysburg in northwest Ohio how much snow they think will fall from this three-day storm. So the fledgling forecasters took to the whiteboard to tally their predictions. Boros then tweeted the results Tuesday: “Making our class predictions for the upcoming winter storm in NW Ohio!” A majority of the students forecast 16-20 inches would fall from the storm.
For a time on Wednesday around 1 p.m. eastern time, the monstrous winter storm making a mess across the middle of the nation as it lurched eastward was delivering snowfall to parts of the three biggest countries on the continent of North America. Looking at the radar image below, adjust your gaze to the lower-left corner where snow could be seen falling in higher elevations in and around San Juanito, Mexico, situated in the state of Chihuahua. Snow and the type of daytime cold being experienced Wednesday in San Juanito -- a midday temperature of 34 with an AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature in the high 20s -- is rather unusual for this time of year. The average high temperature there for this time of year is 66 degrees.
One massive winter storm was the culprit behind the wintry weather, which was bringing snowfall to at least 11 U.S. states and well into Ontario, Canada. But AccuWeather meteorologists note that different systems were riding along the boundary marking much colder air to the north and milder air to the south. Just to the south of snow areas, depicted in blue on AccuWeather’s Interactive radar tool, areas of purple marked where a wintry mix was falling and pink areas indicated ice.
Chicago is no exception to the cities across the Midwest experiencing deteriorating road conditions. “Plows are doing the best they can, but there’s just so much snow out here, it’s hard for them to keep up,” AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor said, standing alongside a snowy road in the city. Chicago’s Midway Airport saw 4.5 inches of snow Wednesday morning — a total that has only increased since, Victor added. While some 200 snowplows are at work clearing the roads of the city, the storm — and the snow — is not done yet.
Indiana was getting hit hard by a combination of snow, wintry mix and heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon and the state’s governor urged residents to avoid travel if possible.“We have the resources to weather this storm. What we really need is cooperation. Stay safe,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said during a Wednesday news conference, according to The Associated Press. Some roads will not be able to be treated as much as officials would like due to the rain, Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness said, according to the AP.
The AccuWeather forecast calls for 4-8 inches of snow in Indianapolis, with a trace to 0.05 of an inch of ice possible. Farther north, Fort Wayne, Indiana, is expected to receive 1-2 feet of snow. According to AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer, “the city’s airport would need to pick up more than 13.6 inches to surpass the fifth-heaviest snowstorm on record. The last time that Fort Wayne, located about two hours northeast of Indianapolis, was buried by more than a foot of snow was 49 years ago in December of 1973. Fort Wayne is currently forecast to receive 10-15 inches of snow.”
Snow-covered highways were making for some treacherous driving conditions in Missouri as well, with multiple accidents and a jack-knifed tractor-trailer shutting down portions of Interstate 70 in both directions in Columbia and west of the city in Boone County, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Officials said semis were having trouble climbing the slick hills in several spots. Crashes were reported westbound near mile marker 124, at least one vehicle spun out at mile marker 131, and the disabled truck was eastbound near marker 122, officials said.
Numerous crashes were reported across Illinois by late Wednesday morning amid the wintry weather. Crashes on both sides of Interstate 55 in McLean and Livingston counties led to a closure of the northbound lane around milepost 188, near Chenoa and the Livingston County line, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). There were also a few reports of jackknifed semis on I-74 at US 51 south of Bloomington. In La Salle County, numerous semi-trailer trucks and cars were stuck in ditches and in the cable barrier on I-80 between mileposts 90 to 97 late Wednesday morning amid the snowy conditions, according to the IDOT. Shortly before noon, the IDOT reported multiple jackknifed semis were blocking all lanes of westbound Interstate 74 between Farmer City and Mansfield.
On the latest edition of AccuWeather’s Weather Insider podcast, AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno and AccuWeather Broadcast Meteorologist Jessica Pash talk about the ongoing winter storm in the Central U.S. They break down some of the biggest snow reports so far, and also look ahead to the storm’s impacts in the Northeast, including which areas are in store for some ice. Listen to the episode below.
In Texas, residents are wondering how this winter storm and an associated cold snap will compare to the historic freeze of 2021. While it still could challenge the power grid, the magnitude of this cold blast will not be nearly as severe. This shot of cold air will clear after only three days, while the cold snap of 2021 lasted a week. Temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees below average at worst, compared to 35 to 45 degrees below average in 2021. Instead of Dallas having three nights below 10 degrees, it is forecast to drop to the mid-teens for only two nights.
The winter storm is making its presence felt across the Chicago area, causing flights to be canceled and covering major roadways in snow. Snow rates of 1 inch per hour or more were being reported across northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana. Around 4.4 inches of snow has fallen so far at Chicago O’Hare International Airport while about 4.2 inches has been measured at the city’s Midway Airport. AccuWeather meteorologists say the Windy City could receive up to 8 inches by the time the storm is done in the area Wednesday night.
Motorists navigate the northbound, left, and southbound lanes of Interstate 90 during a snowy morning, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Chicago. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
More than 1,400 flights have been canceled Wednesday as the United States braces for a major winter storm, according to FlightAware.com. By Wednesday morning, the majority of the flights canceled came from Chicago O’Hare International Airport and St. Louis Lambert International Airport. As the winter storm is expected to move eastward across the U.S. throughout Wednesday and Thursday, more than 1,600 flights have been canceled for Thursday.
This camera from the Colorado Department of Transportation caught this car sliding out of control and almost colliding with an oncoming semi on Interstate 25 in Thorton, Colorado, on Feb. 1.
Snow started falling Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in Colorado. By Wednesday morning, the highest snowfall total was in Colorado Springs with a total of 22.0 inches. The U.S. Air Force Academy recorded 12.0 inches of snow Wednesday morning. The Air Force Academy wrote on Twitter that it will be closed and 100% of remote classes were to begin at 9 a.m. MDT.
Elsewhere, Boulder, Colorado, picked up 8.1 inches of snow Wednesday morning. Snow removal crews were out early Wednesday morning removing snow from sidewalks and streets, according to Darius Johnson, a journalist for 9News Denver. Johnson also shared a video of the snow-covered roadways, urging that “4-wheel drive is needed.” Snow will continue to fall through Wednesday, likely adding to these totals.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency as a winter storm is expected to affect the state through Friday. The executive order temporarily suspends requirements for size and weight permits of oversized vehicles that are transporting emergency relief and power restoration materials. The order is in effect for seven days, but it may be extended for additional days if conditions warrant. Gov. Stitt took to Twitter last night sharing that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has 123,000 tons of salt and sand and more than 500 trucks statewide to respond to the storm. All 77 counties in Oklahoma are under a winter storm watch or advisory.
As areas from Texas to Maine brace for snow and ice, residents across the Gulf Coast and Tennessee Valley face a different threat from the strengthening storm. An infusion of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will fuel heavy rain on the southern side of the storm with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches. Isolated severe weather could also occur in this zone, including tornadoes and gusty winds.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) started to pretreat roads on Tuesday ahead of the impending Groundhog Day storm. More crews will take to the roads on Wednesday to coat the highways with a brine solution before the first snowflake falls. “Beginning Wednesday, maintenance crews will be shifting to 24-hour shifts so we can respond quickly if needed,” the TXDOT office in Tyler, Texas, said. Motorists that see a truck on the highway applying the treatment should keep their distance.
The Texas Department of Transportation started to treat roads across the state on Tuesday ahead of the impending winter storm. (TXDOT)
The gathering storm is already spreading some wintry precipitation across the central U.S. with light snow falling in northeastern Kansas, northern Missouri and central Illinois. Light snow is also picking up along the Front Range in Colorado, including Denver. Around an inch or two has already piled up around Denver, while little to no accumulation has occurred farther east. The areas of snow are forecast to expand throughout Tuesday night into Wednesday as the far-reaching storm strengthens.
A snapshot of the weather radar early Tuesday night showed snow (blue) rain (green) and a wintry mix (pink) falling across the central U.S. (AccuWeather)
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in the state on Tuesday afternoon, activating the Missouri National Guard ahead of the winter storm forecast to bring significant snow, sleet and ice to the state. "Severe weather isn't something we are strangers to here in the State of Missouri, but we must be prepared for the worst," Parson said in a press release. "By signing this Order, we enable our emergency management professionals to have every tool and resource available to aid Missourians, protect lives, and respond to this winter storm." He added encouragement for all Missourians to take precautions to avoid hazardous road conditions and keep themselves and their families safe. Nearly the entire state was under a winter storm warning Tuesday evening.
Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker issued a disaster declaration on Tuesday afternoon and activated 130 members of the state’s National Guard ahead of the arrival of a significant winter storm. “I encourage everyone to do what you can to stay safe: listen to local authorities to stay up to date with the latest conditions in your community and make sure your household has essentials,“ Pritzker said in a press release. Nearly the entire state is under a winter storm warning, with over a foot of snow predicted to fall across central Illinois.
The threat of ice accumulation from the impending storm will stretch from Texas into the Northeast, contributing to life-threatening scenarios from slick roadways and sidewalks to widespread power outages. The threat of downed power lines will increase substantially with ice accretions upwards of 0.25 of an inch, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Ice accumulations greater than 0.50 of an inch are possible across some locations with this storm.
Experiencing a power outage during a fierce winter storm can be far worse than a mere inconvenience – it could prove life-threatening. Knowing how to prepare ahead of time is crucial, here are a few things to check and stock up on.
• Know how to stay warm: When you can’t turn the heat on, use towels and blankets to block drafts and keep the cold out. Windows can be insulated with black blankets to draw heat from the sun, while running hot water can also draw heat into the house. To keep pipes from freezing, turn faucets to a trickle and open cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate.
• Avoid carbon monoxide dangers: Carbon monoxide poisoning is a serious hazard during power outages, as generators located near doors, windows and vents can allow carbon monoxide to come indoors. Make sure generators are properly ventilated and carbon monoxide detectors are installed.
• Stock up on non-perishables: It is best to maintain a three-day supply of water and non-perishable food during the winter months, with items such as fruit bars, peanut butter, nuts and trail mix making for great stockpile items. Batteries, flashlights and a radio are also crucial supplies.
• Stay inside: Don’t take risks on the road during a winter storm. Along with the hazardous road conditions of snow and ice, downed power lines can also lead to traffic accidents. If travel is necessary, keep a disaster supply kit in your car and avoid traveling alone. Read more tips here.
Part of the danger posed by snowstorms stems from the life-threatening combination of weather-prompted power outages and subzero temperatures, and this impending snowstorm will be no exception. Widespread risk of power outages from the impending snowstorm will span from northeastern Texas to western Pennsylvania — concentrated heavily in areas predicted to pick up ice accumulation and heavy snow. Wind gusts that develop in the wake of the storm may also lead to further tree and power line damage.
From Tuesday into late Friday, the heaviest snow is forecast to accumulate across parts of the Midwest to the far northern tier of the Northeast. This includes central Missouri to north-central Illinois, northern Indiana, southeastern Michigan, far northwestern Ohio and northern New York. Unlike the last snowstorm, a majority of areas along the Eastern Seaboard aren’t forecast to get excessive snowfall totals, if any. Cities including Columbia, Missouri, and Peoria, Illinois, are likely to receive a foot or more of snow. Others such as Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Toledo, Ohio, could get a foot or more of snow.
Winter weather alerts stretched over 2,000 miles across the U.S. by Feb. 1 ahead of a major winter storm poised to deliver potentially dangerous impacts ranging from heavy snow, ice and even some severe thunderstorms. Winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings and winter storm watches stretched from New Mexico to Vermont on Tuesday afternoon, including at least 90 million people in its path, according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. However, even those outside of the storm's path may feel the impacts of the far-reaching storm as weather conditions may slow down or even stop a few trucks from transporting goods through parts of the central U.S. for a few days this week, Porter added.
A snapshot of weather alerts prompted by the far-reaching winter storm as of Feb. 1, 2:15 p.m. EST. The dark blue alerts represent winter storm warnings, the light blue winter storm watches and the grey winter weather advisories.
SEE ALSO: