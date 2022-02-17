Rain, snow and a wintry mix are causing a number of problems Thursday, but even after precipitation winds down, there will be another concern: plummeting temperatures. The cold air racing across the country is erasing a spring preview that brought temperatures in the 60s and 70s to the central U.S., including Oklahoma City and Kansas City, on Wednesday. Both of those cities had temperatures below freezing Thursday morning.

“As temperatures plunge from west to east, areas of standing water, slush and moisture will freeze unless treated with significant ice-melting compounds. On top of that, many crews may not be able to successfully pre-treat roads as rain will quickly wash away chemicals used to melt snow and ice,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski stated.