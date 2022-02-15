'Dynamic' storm to unload up to a foot of snow across Midwest
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Feb. 15, 2022 9:53 AM EST
Updated Feb. 15, 2022 9:53 AM EST
States from Connecticut to Colorado are facing similar challenges.
An expansive and multifaceted storm is expected to track across the central and eastern United States this week and produce a plethora of impacts, including accumulating snow and hazardous ice.
Up to a foot of snow is anticipated to fall from northeastern Kansas to the thumb of Michigan, including the major metropolitan area of Chicago, from Wednesday through Thursday. For many places in the Midwest, precipitation will start as rain and turn to snow as temperatures drop. Many, including those in the Windy City, can expect slippery roads and sidewalks on Wednesday night and Thursday, especially as bitterly cold air causes any wet spots from rain to freeze up.
"This looks to be a rather dynamic storm with the potential for major impacts of several kinds, including heavy snow, significant ice accretion, flooding, severe weather and even a rather broad zone of strong winds," said AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton, adding that nearly the entire eastern half of the nation will likely be in play for at least one of these threats.
Cold air will allow a slice of steady snow to fall from Kansas and Oklahoma, all the way across the Great Lakes and into Canada, where over a foot of snow is expected.
"If you add in the fact that the heaviest snow from this system looks like it will actually end up in Canada, this system is one that merits close attention because the exact storm track could greatly influence the intensity and overall effects that precipitation will have on a given area," Thornton explained.
The snow will begin to arrive in the Plains late Wednesday night and progress northeastward, impacting Chicago in the early hours of Thursday morning. AccuWeather forecasters say snow will expand into Detroit later Thursday and deliver anywhere from 3-6 inches of snow.
By Thursday evening, flakes will be flying in places like Montreal and Quebec City, Quebec.
On the northwestern edge of the storm, blowing winds will pick up snow and limit visibility, with localized whiteout or blizzard conditions not out of the question. On the opposite end, to the south and east, ice accretion up to 0.25 of an inch is expected from southeastern Kansas to western Illinois.
Difficult travel is likely across the entire wintry side of the storm, including around cities such as Des Moines, Iowa; Green Bay, Wisconsin; St. Louis, and Kansas City, Kansas; as well as major roadways such as interstates 29, 35, 55, 70, 80 and 94.
Record-challenging warmth forecast ahead of the storm will allow temperatures to be high enough in much of the southern Plains and middle Mississippi and Tennessee valleys to allow precipitation to fall as rain rather than snow, explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer. However, residents living in these locations should not let down their guard with this storm.
Up to 3 inches of rain could fall from northeastern Oklahoma to western New York, and as far southeast as northern Georgia. Snow already on the ground in any of these areas is expected to melt with the warmth and downpours and lead to river and stream flooding. The National Weather Service issued flood watches and hydrologic outlooks for Illinois and Indiana that warn of flooding caused by excessive rainfall this week.
"In addition to a plethora of rain heading for these areas in just 24 hours, the clash of cold and warm air will also set the stage for severe weather," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Courtney Travis, adding that all types of severe weather are on the table, from damaging winds to hail to tornadoes.
On Thursday night, the center of the storm is expected to sweep northeastward across New York, turning precipitation across much of the Northeast from rain to snow. Any rain that falls during this time has the potential to freeze up as the cold blast of air moves into the region.
