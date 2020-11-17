Lake-effect snow accompanies cold blast in the East
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 17, 2020 1:33 PM
Ski season is ramping up across the United States, and AccuWeather’s long-range forecasters have been looking at the conditions you could see on the slopes this winter. AccuWeather’s Lincoln Riddle has the details.
A potent storm that brought damaging winds across the Great Lakes and Northeast late in the weekend unleashed a blast of wintry weather across the region on Tuesday. In some areas, heavy bursts of snowfall created dangerous travel conditions, including around Detroit, where troopers responded to several winter-weather-related crashes.
Lake-effect snow began on Sunday for portions of northern Wisconsin and Michigan. By Sunday night, portions of western and central New York as well as northwestern Pennsylvania were experiencing wintry precipitation.
A reinforcing shot of cold air arrived across the region on Monday and Monday night, setting the stage for the lake-effect snow machine to crank up a couple of gears Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Some portions of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, as well as upstate New York were blanketed by several inches of new snow by Tuesday morning. Forecasters say the flurries will continue to fly into Tuesday evening, depositing a few more inches where snow is most persistent on Tuesday before finally tapering off. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches is expected by the time snow stops falling.
Lake-effect snow falls when the air is significantly colder than the surface of the water in the Great Lakes. As the moist air from the Great Lakes is forced over land and rises in elevation, snow is produced.
As is typical of lake-effect snow events, snow amounts can vary significantly within a short distance.
"During a lake-effect event, the intensity of the snow usually depends on how much colder the air is above the ground, when compared to the surface temperature of the lake," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
With the fresh push of colder air, lake-effect snow bands will be able to travel farther south and east into the central Appalachians through Tuesday.
The lake-effect snow bands and squalls will also continue to be more mobile through Tuesday, moving around instead of sitting over a narrow area. While this will keep accumulation totals relatively low compared to the impressive amounts that can bury communities downwind of the Great Lakes, it will pose another hazard.
Lake-effect snow squalls and bands could create a very real danger for motorists with visibilities dropping to near zero in a matter of moments.
These conditions, known as "whiteouts" may not allow drivers to even see the car in front of them and can make road conditions slippery in a hurry.
Numerous accidents were reported in the Detroit area when a snow squall moved through and quickly coated roadways and reduced visibility Tuesday morning.
For those that don't receive a wintry taste from snowflakes, there will still be plenty of cold to serve as a reminder that's it's the middle of November. After a November heat wave last week, much of the East will feel temperatures that are 5 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit below normal through Wednesday.
Along much of the Interstate I-95 corridor from Bangor, Maine, to New York City, high temperatures Wednesday will struggle through the 30s. Farther south, highs will struggle into the 40s. As far south as Raleigh, high temperatures may not climb out of the 40s. The normal high in Raleigh for Nov. 18 is 63 F. From Boston to Washington, D.C., normal high temperatures are generally in the lower to middle 50s.
A raw breeze will also add to the cold. Those heading out first thing Wednesday morning in much of the interior Northeast will find AccuWeather RealFeel® temperatures in the lower teens and single digits. RealFeel® temperatures in the 20s are forecast to dive as far south as Wilmington, North Carolina. Even in the afternoon, RealFeel® temperatures will struggle out of the 20s and 30s.
Hats, gloves and scarves will be a must for kids waiting for the bus or walking to school. Wednesday will feel more like a mid-January day, rather than mid-November.
The cold blast will be short-lived, however, as conditions will quickly turn warmer for the East by the weekend.
