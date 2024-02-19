Ice eggs smash into frozen coast of Lake Erie

The turbulent lake was littered with ice eggs over the weekend, a frozen phenomenon that can only be seen when the weather conditions are perfect.

Copied

Ice eggs, formed by the blowing wind and the currents of Lake Erie, washed ashore near Fort Erie, Ontario, on Feb. 18.

It's the heart of winter, and icy conditions have frozen part of the coast of Lake Erie, but over the weekend, a puzzling frozen phenomenon was seen slamming into the coastline.

A wave hit Fort Erie fishing guide Denis Kreze while he was recording a video on the icy shores of Lake Erie on Feb. 18, 2024. He admitted he "took a major ice bath" from the wave and that his clothes were frozen by the time he returned to his truck. Kreze’s camera had captured a rare frozen phenomenon known as ice balls.

Ice balls, also known as ice eggs, are formed when the undulation of a body of water breaks off pieces of ice and smooths them until they are spherical or egg-shaped. Occasionally, the same conditions can create much larger chunks of ice called ice boulders.

Everything was already frozen by the time I got to my truck 😆☝️🥶🌊🧊 #lake_erie #winter pic.twitter.com/E3uZi9caAO — Denis Kreze (@fishinniagara) February 18, 2024

Ice balls can vary in color from gray to white, depending on how muddy and turbulent the lake is. The icy phenomenon has been sighted on shores across the world, from the Great Lakes to Europe and Russia.

Ice formations come in many different shapes, including pancake ice, rime ice, ice rings, ice disks, turquoise ice, sea-spray ice, ice spikes, ice donuts, ice pushes, ice bells and chandelier ice.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.