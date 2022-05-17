Denver weather to go from high 80s to snow in a matter of just hours
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published May 17, 2022 12:54 PM EDT
The unofficial start to the summer is nearly a week away, but AccuWeather meteorologists say a return to winter weather is in the forecast for Denver and other parts of the north-central United States.
The cold air will bring an end to temperatures in the 70- to 90-degree range, and it will also allow rain to transition into accumulating snow from Montana to Colorado as a storm arrives from the Northwest. In some locations, snowfall totals could even surpass a foot.
The cold push will overspread Colorado Thursday night and Friday.
Denver will plummet at least 50 degrees from highs in the mid-80s Thursday to the mid-30s Friday morning. Temperatures may struggle to rise more than a few degrees Friday before dipping to the upper 20s Friday night with snow in the forecast. The old record low of 31 that was set in 2019 is poised to fall.
The AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature for Thursday in Denver is currently forecast to hit 90 before the dramatic cooldown unfolds later in the day.
Other cities in the region will also challenge record lows. In Cheyenne, Wyoming, the record of 23 that has been in the books since 1882 may be rivaled Friday night. There could also be a hard freeze in the area.
Throw in some wind, rain and snow and AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures may dip well down into the 20s and even the teens at times.
Predicting the snowfall accumulation in this part of the country, and at this time of year, poses a number of challenges, AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.
"There are variables such as the elevation differences in the region, duration and intensity of the snow, paved versus non-paved surfaces and the time of the day," Benz said.
During the middle to late spring, even at elevations of 5,000 feet above sea level or greater, sunshine goes a long way toward warming the ground and especially roads, parking lots and sidewalks. These surfaces tend to retain heat even after dark. Areas that are shaded from the sun will be much cooler than areas exposed to the sun and more likely to become slushy.
"Where the snow manages to come down hard for several hours late at night and first thing in the morning will be the places that pick up the greatest accumulation from the storm," Benz said.
A mixture of rain and wet snow is forecast to transition to all snow Friday night around Denver, so the weather could turn into a winter wonderland for the Major League Baseball game at Coors Field between the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets.
At this time, AccuWeather meteorologists expect up to a couple of inches of slushy snow to accumulate on non-paved surfaces around downtown Denver, while the foothills to the west and the Palmer Divide to the south could pick up several inches to perhaps a foot on non-paved surfaces from Friday night to early Saturday.
Fort Collins and Colorado Springs are also on the list of Colorado cities that are likely to pick up at least a small accumulation of snow from the storm.
"In the highest elevations of the east-facing slopes of the Colorado Front Range, a foot or more of snow may fall from the storm," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
While most of the snow will melt as it falls on paved surfaces in the lower elevations, some slushy conditions can develop in the foothills and over the Palmer Divide with slippery conditions and snow-covered roads possible over the passes in the mountains during Friday night and early Saturday.
Forecasters say the tree canopy is another factor to consider with midspring snowstorms.
"With trees leafing out in the lower and intermediate elevations, even a couple of inches of wet, clinging snow can cause problems ranging from limbs breaking to power outages and blocked roads," AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist William Clark said.
Some people could wake up without power in their homes Saturday morning. Motorists that plan on being on the roads late Friday night to early Saturday may face hazards ranging from slippery conditions to fallen trees.
Snowfall is not uncommon in Colorado and the Denver area in May, forecasters say. The average snowfall for May in the Mile High City is 1.2 inches. The last storm to bring more than a few flakes of snow to the city was in 2019 when 3.7 inches of snow fell on May 20-21. In the Colorado Rockies, the average May snowfall ranges from several inches to a foot.
However, the transition back to winter will not be long-lasting. By the middle of next week, residents around Denver could be suffering from weather whiplash, as highs are forecast to settle back in the 80s by Tuesday. AccuWeather forecasters expect highs to remain near 80 heading into the Memorial Day weekend.
An average high for this time of year in Denver is 74 F.
The big wave of cooler air will keep flowing southeastward beyond the Rockies. Following highs in the 90s to near 100 much of this week, temperatures will tumble Friday night and Saturday across the southern Plains.
In Oklahoma City, after a high near 90 Friday, temperatures will drop to the 50s by Saturday morning and may only bounce back to the mid-60s later that the day. High temperatures in Dallas will trend down from the mid-90s Friday to the low 80s Saturday. Following a low in the 50s Saturday night, temperatures may be no higher than the 70s Sunday.
After a high in the upper 90s Thursday, people in Amarillo, Texas, will feel the chill Friday night when temperatures plunge into the 40s.
The cool air will reach the Midwest this weekend, following severe thunderstorms in some locations to end the week. After a high near 80 Friday in Chicago, temperatures may be held to the 50s much of Saturday.
