Denver is now less than 3 inches from breaking all-time snow record
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Published Mar. 23, 2021 6:47 PM EDT
|
Updated Mar. 24, 2021 12:30 PM EDT
People across Colorado and Utah were welcomed to their first days of spring by a storm that dropped nearly a foot of snow in some places.
The Mile High City has piled up three times its normal March snowfall total this month and is less than 3 inches away from having its snowiest March ever.
With an official 1 inch of snow that fell on Tuesday and another 0.6 of an inch that came down early Wednesday, Denver has now amassed 32.5 inches of snow this month, eclipsing the 1891 total of 31.3 inches in March of that year. March 2021 is now tied with 1944 for the second-snowiest March in the city's history.
The city has a good chance of surpassing the shared 1944 total of 32.5 inches in the remaining days of the month and would need 2.8 inches of snow over the last week of March to top the all-time March record of 35.2 inches set in 2003.
The 32-plus inches of snow Denver International Airport has recorded so far this month is almost three times more than the 10.7 inches that falls in the city during a typical March. A vast majority of this snow fell over the course of just two days when the fourth-biggest snowstorm in the city’s history unloaded 27.1 inches of snow.
This historic storm, with the help of a few smaller snow events, propelled this month to the number four spot on the list of the snowiest Marches on record.
Abbey Eilerman, left, and Jimmy Mundell build a snow figure in the Sunken Garden along Speer Boulevard as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Through Midnight Tuesday, 1 inch of snow fell from the storm, but an additional 0.6 of an inch of snow fell early Wednesday morning, and brought the storm total to 1.6 inches of snow to Denver International Airport.
Little to no additional snow is forecast in Denver for the duration of the storm. But, only an additional 0.1 of an inch of snow through Wednesday afternoon could have March 2021 in sole possession of second place for all-time snowfall.
Much greater snowfall accumulations have occurred from the mid-week storm over the higher elevations, especially in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico and has given ski resorts a late-season boost. Snow is forecast to gradually wind down in these areas later Wednesday.
While skiers enjoy the fresh powder, those electing to spend some time in the remote landscapes across the region may run into some weather-related travel issues in addition to the crowded roads and parking lots at some of the region’s popular parks.
It was a busy weekend in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park as people enjoyed the first official days of spring in the outdoors. People that headed west into Utah to the slightly warmer Arches National Park also ran into crowds with park rangers temporarily suspending entry on Tuesday after the park hit its capacity limit.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Even with the end of the month drawing near, it is still not completely out of the question that this could end up as the snowiest March on record in Denver.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Smerbeck said that there are still two opportunities for accumulating snow before the end of March. The first chance will arrive on Friday and into Friday night, potentially coating Denver in an inch or two of snow ahead of the weekend.
The second chance of accumulating snow will come during the first part of next week, sending the city toward the 2003 record of 35.2 inches.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Denver is now less than 3 inches from breaking all-time snow record
By Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Published Mar. 23, 2021 6:47 PM EDT | Updated Mar. 24, 2021 12:30 PM EDT
People across Colorado and Utah were welcomed to their first days of spring by a storm that dropped nearly a foot of snow in some places.
The Mile High City has piled up three times its normal March snowfall total this month and is less than 3 inches away from having its snowiest March ever.
With an official 1 inch of snow that fell on Tuesday and another 0.6 of an inch that came down early Wednesday, Denver has now amassed 32.5 inches of snow this month, eclipsing the 1891 total of 31.3 inches in March of that year. March 2021 is now tied with 1944 for the second-snowiest March in the city's history.
The city has a good chance of surpassing the shared 1944 total of 32.5 inches in the remaining days of the month and would need 2.8 inches of snow over the last week of March to top the all-time March record of 35.2 inches set in 2003.
The 32-plus inches of snow Denver International Airport has recorded so far this month is almost three times more than the 10.7 inches that falls in the city during a typical March. A vast majority of this snow fell over the course of just two days when the fourth-biggest snowstorm in the city’s history unloaded 27.1 inches of snow.
This historic storm, with the help of a few smaller snow events, propelled this month to the number four spot on the list of the snowiest Marches on record.
Abbey Eilerman, left, and Jimmy Mundell build a snow figure in the Sunken Garden along Speer Boulevard as a snowstorm rips across the intermountain West Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Through Midnight Tuesday, 1 inch of snow fell from the storm, but an additional 0.6 of an inch of snow fell early Wednesday morning, and brought the storm total to 1.6 inches of snow to Denver International Airport.
Little to no additional snow is forecast in Denver for the duration of the storm. But, only an additional 0.1 of an inch of snow through Wednesday afternoon could have March 2021 in sole possession of second place for all-time snowfall.
Much greater snowfall accumulations have occurred from the mid-week storm over the higher elevations, especially in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico and has given ski resorts a late-season boost. Snow is forecast to gradually wind down in these areas later Wednesday.
While skiers enjoy the fresh powder, those electing to spend some time in the remote landscapes across the region may run into some weather-related travel issues in addition to the crowded roads and parking lots at some of the region’s popular parks.
It was a busy weekend in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park as people enjoyed the first official days of spring in the outdoors. People that headed west into Utah to the slightly warmer Arches National Park also ran into crowds with park rangers temporarily suspending entry on Tuesday after the park hit its capacity limit.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Even with the end of the month drawing near, it is still not completely out of the question that this could end up as the snowiest March on record in Denver.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Smerbeck said that there are still two opportunities for accumulating snow before the end of March. The first chance will arrive on Friday and into Friday night, potentially coating Denver in an inch or two of snow ahead of the weekend.
The second chance of accumulating snow will come during the first part of next week, sending the city toward the 2003 record of 35.2 inches.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.