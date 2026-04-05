Cold air returns with snow, freezes in Northeast after weekend warmth

A second surge of cold Canadian air will send temperatures tumbling and bring snow showers back to parts of the Northeast and Midwest. It may be uncomfortable to be outdoors for a couple of days.

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Winter hasn’t given up yet. Many in the Midwest and Northeast could see cold and snow over the next few days, but it won’t last for long. Bernie Rayno breaks it all down.

The second of two waves of cold air will pack the biggest punch over the couple of days, bringing snow showers back to areas that have not had snow in several weeks in the Northeast. Many areas will experience a hard freeze this week.

The jet stream is dipping southward into the Northeast again, directing multiple rounds of Canadian air into the region. Impacts will extend into parts of the Midwest as well.

People who stepped out early Monday morning had a bit of a shock, with temperatures starting in the 30s to low 40s in many locations. Even though readings will be within a few degrees of the historical average, they were 20-40 degrees lower than those many places experienced over the Easter weekend.

A stronger surge of cold arrived in the Midwest on Monday and will settle over the Northeast during Monday night. With that second surge, conditions will feel, and at times look, more like February or early March.

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Daytime temperatures across much of the Upper Midwest and Appalachians may not climb out of the 30s on Tuesday. Farther east of the Appalachians, afternoon temperatures will reach the 50s, but AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will remain in the 30s and 40s.

In addition to gusty winds, snow will add to the chill in many interior places.

As chilly as the air will be at the surface, it will be much colder at the jet stream level, leading to frequent flurries and snow showers from Michigan to Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, New York and New England. Snow showers will mix with rain along the southern and eastern fringe.

Farther inland, snow showers will be frequent and heavy enough to produce accumulations, especially in the northern Alleghenies, Adirondacks, Catskills, Berkshires and the Green and White Mountains. Lower elevations will generally have slushy coatings to 1-2 inches. However, some ridges could pick up 3-5 inches.

While the snow, cold air and lingering snow showers will be another setback for spring weather fans, the break from heavy rain will help mitigate ongoing flooding of streams and rivers in the Upper Midwest," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. "A significant number of small streams and rivers will experience minor to moderate flooding this week from Missouri to Michigan."

After snow showers taper off midweek, some of the lowest temperatures of the outbreak will occur in the Northeast during Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. Homeowners and garden centers may want to protect sensitive plants and blooms from frost or freeze damage.

Following a widespread, hard freeze from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, temperatures may be no higher than the 40s in New York City and Boston on Wednesday afternoon.

This outbreak of cold air will be one of the briefest wintry events in recent months. During the second half of the week, temperatures are forecast to rebound quickly in the Midwest from Wednesday to Thursday and from Thursday to Friday in the Northeast.

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