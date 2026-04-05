Injured eagle rescued from alligator-filled canal

A sheriff's deputy and an animal services officer in Florida waded into alligator-filled waters to rescue an injured bald eagle last week, officials said.

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A photo of a bald eagle is shown after being pulled out of an alligator-filled canal in Florida on March 25, 2026. (Photo Credit: Martin County Sheriff's Office | Facebook)

A sheriff's deputy and an animal services officer in Florida waded into alligator-infested waters to rescue an injured bald eagle last week, officials said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the "majestic save" began as a "distressing call" from a resident in Palm City's Stuart West/Cobblestone community. After a bald eagle "crash-landed" in a resident's yard, it tried to take off again only to crash into a canal "known to be home to large alligators."

MCSO Corporal William Weiss and Animal Services Officer Shannon McGee waded into the canal "without hesitation," the sheriff's office said. As the eagle struggled in the water, it moved farther from shore, but Weiss and McGee worked together to secure the injured eagle and bring it back to shore.

A photo shared by the sheriff's office shows officers using large nets in an effort to scoop up the injured bird. Additional photos show the soaking-wet eagle being transported with an apparent wing injury.

The sheriff's office said the eagle was taken to a local wildlife hospital, which confirmed a "significant wing injury." The eagle was reported to be in stable condition.

"We also want to thank the resident for making the call immediately, which played a critical role in ensuring a quick response and ultimately saving the eagle," the sheriff's office said. "We’re grateful for the quick response and teamwork shown in this rescue."

Reporting by TMX