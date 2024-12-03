Arctic air forces Disney, SeaWorld Orlando water parks to close

Universal's Volcano Bay water park in Orlando, Florida. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

With temperatures dipping into the low 40s and more cold air on the way, it’s challenging to enjoy Orlando’s renowned water parks, even under sunny skies. As a wave of arctic air sweeps across central Florida, several theme park water parks operated by Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld Orlando announced closures

Universal's Volcano Bay:

Universal's Volcano Bay water park is closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 2 and 3, as announced on the theme park's social media pages.

Walt Disney World Resort's Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon:

Blizzard Beach will be closed from Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 2-4, according to the resort's online calendar. Calling it an 'unprecedented' closure, Insidethemagic.com noted that "with temperatures struggling to reach the mid-60s during the day and dipping into the low 40s at night, conditions are far from ideal for a water park experience."

Blizzard Beach is scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5. Typhoon Lagoon remains closed. Disney typically alternates operations between Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon.

Aquatica Orlando:

Aquatica, SeaWorld Orlando's water park, closed on Monday, Dec. 2, and Tuesday, Dec. 3, due to the weather, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35. The park will be closed Wednesday, according to its website. If you’re planning to visit the theme parks or their water parks, check each park’s website for the latest updates on hours, openings, and closings.