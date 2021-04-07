All-time April low could fall in Alaskan city
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Apr. 8, 2021 9:44 AM EDT
The first week of April came with record-breaking snow in parts of Alaska, as Fairbanks saw feet of snow fall and stick.
A historic cold blast settling into Alaska this week will send temperatures plummeting far below zero, which could topple century-old low-temperature records in one city and even a longstanding state record.
The severe cold comes at a time when Alaska normally starts to thaw out from brutal winter weather.
"April is typically the time of year when Alaska is steadily climbing out of the Arctic’s icy grip, with average high temperatures rising 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit from the beginning of the month to the end in places such as Utqiaġvik (formally Barrow), Fairbanks and Anchorage," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.
High temperatures in Anchorage, Alaska, usually start April in the upper 30s, before reaching the lower 50s by the end of the month. Fairbanks rivals this spring warmup average by rising from the mid-30s in early April and ending up near the mid-50s by the last day of the month.
"But that has been far from the truth so far this month, with temperatures running 17 degrees below normal month-to-date in Fairbanks," Duff said.
This image of temperatures was captured around 2:00 a.m. AKDT on Thursday, April 8, 2021, and shows that many areas across Alaska are experiencing extremely low temperatures. (AccuWeather)
It's been a topsy-turvy start to April in Fairbanks. The city began the month with a high of 11, and low temperatures that didn't reach above zero degrees. Around Easter, the city's temperatures nearly recovered, just a couple degrees below the average high, but this was short-lived as temperatures tanked again to fall below -20, despite average lows being around 15 degrees.
This Arctic air has no intention of leaving Alaska quickly, as conditions are anticipated to be even colder as this week concludes. While Fairbanks usually sits at a high of 40 in early April, forecasters are predicting that temperatures in the city won't rise above 7 degrees on Friday, a whopping 33 degrees below normal.
"The next three days will bring historic-level cold for this time of year to parts of mainland Alaska. The state record low for April of -50F (-45.6C) might be broken," Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks said on Twitter.
"A cold snap this extreme in April hasn’t been experienced in the Fairbanks area since 1911, when three consecutive record lows were set from April 9-11," Duff said. Two of these record lows are likely to be challenged during the latest cold wave, including Thursday night’s record of minus 16 F and Friday night’s record of minus 32 F.
AccuWeather is forecasting Fairbanks to surpass Thursday night's record by 3 degrees with a low temperature of -19 F.
“Also, -32 F is the all-time April low temperature on record in Fairbanks, which has a shot at being broken as well,” the local National Weather Service (NWS) office said on Twitter.
If Friday’s forecast high temperature in the single digits pans out in Fairbanks, this would mark the latest in the season for a single-digit high in the city, with April 8 currently holding the record, according to the NWS.
So why exactly are Alaska's temperatures plummeting in the middle of the spring? The answer can be found with the jet stream, an upper-level phenomenon that directs the atmosphere.
"A deep southward dip in the jet stream will allow extreme cold from the Arctic to invade mainland Alaska into Saturday, with temperatures expected to plunge 15-35 degrees Fahrenheit below normal," Duff said. Temperatures will be more typical of the heart of winter than nearly the midpoint of meteorological spring.
There are several wind chill advisories (light pink) out across central and northern Alaska on Thursday. (NWS/NOAA)
High winds won't help with the cold at all. In fact, several areas of Alaska are under wind chill advisories on Thursday. Utqiaġvik, Alaska, is expected to have AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the minus 30s Thursday night.
Residents of Alaska are being urged to take precautions when going outdoors.
"People spending any length of time outdoors will want to be sure to bundle up appropriately and leave no skin left exposed to lessen the risk of frostbite and hypothermia," Duff added.
Next week, temperatures across much of Alaska will attempt to make a comeback, rising to near-normal temperatures; however, high temperatures are still expected to remain below average for the near future.
