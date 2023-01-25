Alberta clipper to drop snow around Chicago, Detroit ahead of next Arctic blast

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. A quick-hitting winter storm will bring accumulating snow from the northern Rockies to the Great Lakes before an Arctic blast sends temperatures plummeting.

AccuWeather meteorologists this week continued to track a brewing storm that is forecast to deliver a swath of accumulating snow from the northern Rockies to portions of the northern and central Plains and Great Lakes this weekend.

The fresh snowfall will occur ahead of a new intrusion of Arctic air that was building over northern Canada and is poised to move southward into part of the United States in the storm's wake.

Road crews and property owners in the north-central U.S. will want to stay ahead of clean-up operations from the snow that fell during a midweek storm ahead of the impending storm system. Snow showers from a weak storm system on Friday can make that a challenge in some locations.

"There have not been many Alberta clipper-type storms so far this winter," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "So, people may not be used to the fast-hitting nature of the storms and their snow."

Most storms that have brought snow have taken a slower southwest-to-northeast path from the southern Plains to the Great Lakes region. Instead, this storm will do what the name implies -- drop quickly southeastward from British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, and turn eastward and race across the central U.S.

“Forecast data suggest the snowfall will occur in a fairly narrow band across the Plains and Midwest this weekend,” Pastelok said. Forecasters noted that the ultimate track of the storm could still shift a bit prior to its eventual path across the Upper Midwest.

Road conditions are likely to deteriorate quickly from west to east along portions of interstates 80 and 90 starting late this week and continuing into this weekend. Airline passengers should anticipate delays and possible flight cancelations into and out of the major hubs of Chicago and Detroit on Saturday and Saturday night, even if the heaviest snow slices just to the north of both metro areas.

Several inches of snow is likely to fall into Saturday in portions of western and central Montana and in much of Wyoming. From there, snow will push eastward across northern and central Nebraska and southern South Dakota on Friday night, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Part of the same clipper system will spread some snow into portions of Idaho, northern Colorado and eastern Utah this weekend.

Portions of northern and central Iowa, southern Minnesota northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin will likely be the next to receive accumulating snow on Saturday. From Saturday night to early Sunday, the snow will extend into portions of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan.

At this time, the cities of Des Moines, Iowa, Chicago and Detroit lie within the anticipated path of at least some accumulating snow. The heaviest band of snow may end up from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Mason City, Iowa, and Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin. Travel conditions can deteriorate quickly as the storm moves swiftly along to the east, forecasters say.

Prior to that clipper storm's arrival this weekend, a weak clipper storm will bring a combination of snow showers and blustery conditions into Friday night. This weak storm can still lead to slippery conditions and minor airline delays.

Both Chicago and Detroit were running well behind the average pace for their seasonal snowfall totals as of Tuesday. Chicago typically receives about 18 inches of snow by the last week of January, while Detroit averages about 22 inches. Even after factoring in the snow from Wednesday and Thursday, Chicago has recorded a mere 10.6 inches. Detroit is now closer to normal, with a total snowfall of 17.9 inches. On Wednesday, the Motor City received a daily record for Jan. 25 with 6.5 inches of snow.

On the other hand, Des Moines was already close to its average of 18.5 inches entering this week with a seasonal total of 16.7 inches as of Thursday. The most recent storm largely missed central Iowa, with just a trace falling in Des Moines.

There is the potential for Chicago and Detroit to tack on a few inches of new snow factoring in the storms this week and the upcoming storm this weekend. West of Chicago, it is possible the worst conditions are along I-90, as opposed to I-80 in terms of the heaviest snow.

This clipper system is not expected to move into northeastern cities such as New York City or Boston. Instead, meteorologists expect the storm to track toward the northeast and produce a stripe of snow along the U.S. and Canada border, near the St. Lawrence Valley, later this weekend.

However, as cold air continues to press to the east into early February, snow may begin to encroach on part of the Interstate 95 corridor of the Northeast.

Much colder air will follow the storm, especially over the Central states. In many cases across the region, this will result in the coldest Arctic outbreak since Christmastime.

