Spur Fire prompts evacuations, destroys homes in mining town
By
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated May. 27, 2021 9:46 PM EDT
The Spur Fire prompted evacuations and destroyed multiple structures in Bagdad, Arizona, on May 27. (Twitter/@azstateforestry)
A wildfire sparked on Thursday evening in Bagdad, Arizona, burning multiple structures and promoting evacuations in the area.
The town sits about 90 minutes west of Prescott, Arizona, and is a copper mining community with a population of over 1,500 people. Officials reported the fire was approximately 150 acres with "extremely active fire behavior," pushing northward through dry grass and brush.
Multiple structures were destroyed on the northern end of Bagdad with other structures, including mining infrastructure, at risk, the AZ State Forestry reported Thursday evening. ABC15 reported that at least 15 homes were among the buildings actively on fire, heavily damaged or destroyed. As the fire spread, the power lines were de-energized for safety, and phone lines were downed after the fire burned through fiber optic cables.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office urged residents north of Main Street in Bagdad to evacuate, and a shelter is being set up at Hassayampa Elementary School in Wickenburg. State Routes 96 and 97 going into Bagdad were both closed as of Thursday evening.
"There were some stronger wind gusts Thursday, and nearby toward Prescott, there were wind gusts of up to 21 mph. These were mainly in the afternoon there," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said. "Also, relative humidity levels were quite low with temperatures climbing into the 70s and 80s."
It's possible that the relative humidity values dropping into the single digits along with the winds could have aided the fire, Reppert added. The next several days are expected to see similar temperatures along with breezy conditions during the afternoon hours.
