SpaceX launches Fram2, first crewed mission in orbit over Earth's poles

The historic launch is carrying four civilians from four countries on a mission that will last up to five days.

Copied

(Photo credit: Spacex)

March 31 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched private Fram2, the first crewed mission to orbit Earth's North and South poles, on Monday night from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The historic launch is carrying four civilians from four countries on a mission that will last up to five days.

The Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule lifted off at 9:46 p.m. EDT, after mission control announced, "Dragon SpaceX, Go for launch!"

"Three, two, one, ignition and lift-off!" one mission controller called-out to loud cheers and applause.

Minutes later, mission control declared "And there we just saw MECO state separation," as the Falcon rocket hit Main Engine Cutoff.

"Dragon has separated from Falcon 9's second stage," SpaceX announced in a post.

Dragon has separated from Falcon 9’s second stage pic.twitter.com/v6tv0PWZMa — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 1, 2025

The first-stage booster of the rocket, after burning through most of its fuel, headed back to Earth as the crew inside the Dragon capsule continued on into space.

Just over eight minutes after launch, the Falcon 9 booster landed on the SpaceX droneship, called "A Shortfall of Gravitas" as Dragon separated and achieved polar orbit. The crew let go of a stuffed bear, their zero-G indicator, to watch it float inside the capsule under no gravity.

Falcon 9 booster lands Monday night on the SpaceX drone ship called "A shorfall of Gravitas" after the launch of Fram2, the first crewed mission to orbit Earth's North and South poles. (Photo credit: Spacex)

The white nose cone that sits atop the Dragon capsule and holds hardware for docking at the International Space Station, swung open to reveal a large window, called a cupola. Since the Fram2 crew will not dock at ISS, the window will provide an unobstructed view as they fly through space.

"We're honored to deliver you safely to your polar orbit," mission control told the crew. "Enjoy the view of the poles, send some pictures and our hearts will be with you as you go over the poles, have a great flight."

"God speed Fram2. Cheers!" another mission controller added. Splashdown is scheduled for Friday or Saturday in the Pacific Ocean off Southern California.

The Fram2 crew has spent more than a year training for this mission. Less than an hour before launch, Dragon's hatch was closed.

"All communication and suit checks are complete, the seats are rotated and the framonauts are ready for launch!" SpaceX wrote in a post on X with a photo of the crew.

The Fram2 crew poses in this image provided by SpaceX. The group includes, from left, Eric Philips, a polar guide from Australia; Rabea Rogge, a robotics researcher from Germany; Norwegian filmmaker Jannicke Mikkelsen; and Chun Wang, a Chinese-born bitcoin investor who is paying for the whole spaceflight. (Photo credit: SpaceX via AP via CNN Newsource)

The crew, currently in low Earth orbit for the next three to five days and referred to by SpaceX as "framonauts," includes mission commander Chun Wang of Malta; vehicle commander Janice Mikkelsen of Norway; pilot Rabea Rogge of Germany; and Australian Eric Phillips, who will serve as the flight's mission specialist and medical officer.

A crew of four passengers embarked on a SpaceX capsule journey to Earth’s North and South poles on March 31 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

"My own journey has been shaped by lifelong curiosity and a fascination with pushing boundaries," Chun, who is a wealthy bitcoin entrepreneur, told reporters Friday. "As a kid, I used to stare at a blank white space at the bottom of a world map and wonder what's out there."

Monday's Fram2 launch marks SpaceX's third privately funded civilian space tourism flight. Mikkelsen is a cinematographer, Rogge is a robotics expert and Phillips calls himself an adventurer.

While the crew is not comprised of seasoned astronauts, Mikkelsen told CBS News they are extremely well qualified given "the extensive training required by SpaceX."

"I wish it was tourism," Mikkelsen said. "Our education has lasted well over a year, so I have never studied so hard for a three-and-a-half-day expedition in my life."

Over the weekend, the "Fram2 framonauts and SpaceX completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities ahead of liftoff."

The Fram2 @framonauts and SpaceX completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities ahead of liftoff on Monday pic.twitter.com/e1T9RI57Fy — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 30, 2025

On Monday night, Fram2 launched into a 90-degree circular orbit, flying south over Miami and Cuba in a rare polar mission launch from Florida. The highest inclination achieved by human spaceflight was 65 degrees during the Soviet Vostok 6 mission.

"We're going to fly out of 39A in Florida and go pretty much straight south," said Jon Edwards, a SpaceX vice president who oversees Falcon 9 flight operations. "In fact, the flight path is going to go over Florida. If you were in Miami and you looked straight up, you know at the right time, you would see the rocket and the crew flying right overhead."

Fram2 is named after a record-breaking ship from the early 20th century, which sailed to the polar regions and traveled farther north and south than any other ship of its time. Fram2 could break similar records by being the first spacecraft to orbit over Earth's poles.

Over the next few days, the crew will conduct more than a dozen science experiments to include growing mushrooms and taking X-rays of the human body while in orbit.

"Additionally, after safely returning to Earth, the crew plans to exit from the Dragon spacecraft without additional medical and operational assistance," according to SpaceX, "to help researchers characterize the ability of astronauts to perform unassisted functional tasks after short and long durations in space."