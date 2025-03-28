Katy Perry, Gayle King space flight to launch today

Blue Origin's all-female space flight featuring Katy Perry and Gayle King will take off Monday, April 14, in West Texas.

Their destination is the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space, better known as the Karman line, and, once they arrive, they will be weightless for roughly four minutes.

The NS-31 Mission is set to include Aisha Bowe, a former rocket scientist who is represented by a target star on the patch -- a nod to her "big goals, passion for STEM, and commitment to inspiring future generations," according to an official description.

(Photo credit: Archie Carpenter/UPI)

Researcher and Nobel Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen will also be on board. Nguyen is represented by scales to represent her "commitment to advocate for civil rights, break barriers, and empower everyday people to create change," the synopsis continues.

Other crew members include filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, represented by a film reel, and journalist Lauren Sanchez represented by a character from her a kids' book she wrote.

Perry's image is a firework, in a nod to her iconic song, and King, who co-hosts CBS Mornings, is depicted as a "shooting star microphone."