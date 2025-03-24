Solar eclipse to dim daybreak in northeastern US, eastern Canada Saturday

A partial solar eclipse will block some of the sun just as it climbs above the horizon on Saturday morning, and will be visible in New York City, Boston and Montreal -- as long as you have a pair of eclipse glasses and good weather.

During a partial solar eclipse, “crescent shadows” were seen in Kerala, India, on Dec. 26. These shadows are a common phenomenon during a solar eclipse.

It's time to dig out your eclipse glasses once again. Over the weekend, a solar eclipse will be visible across part of the northeastern United States and eastern Canada.

Saturday morning's partial solar eclipse will be a far cry from the spectacular total solar eclipse that unfolded last April when the moon temporarily blocked out the sun in jaw-dropping fashion.

Instead, only part of the sun will be blocked at the very start of the day and will likely go unnoticed by those who are outside, unaware that the eclipse is taking place.

A partial solar eclipse on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

The solar eclipse will begin while the sun is still below the horizon across most of North America, meaning that as the sun rises, the event will already be underway.

People in New York City, Boston, Montreal and Quebec will be able to witness the eclipse with the proper eye protection and cloud-free weather. Folks will need to wake up early, as it will conclude before 7:20 a.m. EDT.

For North America, the eclipse is exclusive to the northeastern U.S. as well as eastern and Atlantic Canada. It will also be visible across most of Europe.

Are eclipse glasses from 2024 safe to use?

Looking at the sun without the proper eyewear can lead to serious eye damage, so it is imperative to wear "eclipse glasses," which have specially designed solar filters to protect your eyes.

If you still have eclipse glasses from last year's total solar eclipse, they should still be safe to use. However, make sure to look carefully for any scratches or damage to the filters in the glasses. If they have been damaged, they may no longer be safe.

People wear protective glasses as they gather to watch as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from the National Mall in Washington, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

There are other ways to enjoy the eclipse without looking skyward.

Stop by the kitchen and get a spaghetti strainer before heading outside Saturday morning. As sunlight from the eclipse shines through the small holes of the colander, it will cast crescent-shaped light on the ground. Similarly, people can poke small holes in a piece of paper to create custom crescent shapes.

Shadows can also look strange or appear different during a partial solar eclipse.

A member of the White House kitchen staff brings out a colander to view the solar eclipse at the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Skywatchers should keep their eclipse glasses in a safe place after this weekend's event. On Aug. 12, 2026, another partial solar eclipse will be visible across Canada, Alaska, and the northern tier of the contiguous U.S.