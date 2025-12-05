SpaceX: Construction of Starship launch site underway in Florida

SpaceX's Starship successfully splashed down in the Indian Ocean after launching from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on October 13, which was the 11th flight test, and soon will launch from Florida. (Photo Credit: SpaceX/UPI | License Photo)

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Construction work is underway to build Space Complex 37 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, SpaceX officials announced on Monday.

SpaceX recently obtained approval to begin work on the launch site that will support missions of the SpaceX Starship, which is the world's largest booster rocket, called Super Heavy, and the Starship spacecraft.

No timeline was given for the project's completion or when Starship launches would begin at the "world's premiere spaceport," SpaceX officials posted on X.

Starship is intended to carry humans to the moon in support of NASA's Artemis missions and support future manned missions to Mars, according to Spectrum News.

Air Force officials recently gave the final OK for the project to proceed and said mitigation efforts will protect against environmental impacts.

An additional assessment will be conducted to analyze the effects on Florida aviation caused by as many as 76 annual launches and 152 booster landings, Florida Today reported.

Cape Canaveral's Launch Complex 37 originally supported the Apollo moon missions from the late 1960s to the early 1970s.

The complex's launch pad 37B also was the home to Boeing's Delta rocket program for more than two decades, until concluding in late 2024.

The Air Force initially authorized the launch complex to be destroyed, but the new lease for SpaceX means it will continue to be an important part of the nation's space efforts.

SpaceX officials two years ago initiated the approval process to redevelop Launch Complex 37, which the Department of the Air Force granted on Monday, WESH reported.

News of the project and future launches were not universally greeted with support from locals.

Some have expressed concerns for the safety of those living near Launch Complex 37, which is located about 50 miles east of Orlando.

"I live straight across the Indian River in Titusville," Charlene Melcher told WESH.

"During a regular SpaceX launch, I can sleep through it, [but] a heavy, I hear it," she said. "This one, I'm terrified it's gonna destroy my house."

Such concerns are supported by a recent explosion of a Super Heavy booster rocket while undergoing testing in Texas.

Initial plans called for using Launch Complex 39, but it was changed to Launch Complex 37 to help minimize the impacts on nearby communities.

The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing up to 44 Starship Super Heavy launches per year, which would cause about 61 days of closures or airspace, maritime activity and local activities.