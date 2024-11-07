South Carolina woman finds python behind her toilet

Richland County Sheriff's Dept officers with captured snake. (Photo Credits: Instagram account: @rcsd1 | Instagram post: Captured snake)

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman ended up calling the police for help after she walked into her apartment's bathroom and found a large ball python behind her toilet.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the Columbia woman discovered the snake in her bathroom at 5 a.m. Tuesday and -- after screaming in surprise -- called police for help.

Python snake behind the toilet in a South Carolina home. (Photo Credits: Instagram account: @rcsd1 | Instagram post: Captured snake)

Deputies responded to Rice Terrace Apartments and Townhomes and were able to wrangle the non-venomous serpent into a pillowcase.

The department said on social media that the python is now being transported to a new "forever home."