Severe storms to hammer central US on daily basis through Sunday

Severe weather may show no mercy for parts of the central United States with a daily risk in some locations. Storms will also reach into parts of the East as well.

AccuWeather’s Geoff Cornish has an update on the weekend forecast with severe weather for several Southern states.

Rounds of severe thunderstorms packing high winds and damaging hail will focus mainly on the central and eastern United States into the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

The risk of severe weather will continue each day over the Plains and Mississippi Valley through the weekend, from just inland from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes. As warm, humid air from the Gulf clashes with a press of cool air from the Rockies—combined with a strong jet stream overhead— thunderstorms will erupt and are likely to become locally violent.

Thursday's area main area of severe weather risk includes part of the Southwest and southern Plains states from eastern New Mexico into West Texas and portions of southeastern Colorado and western Oklahoma. This area could face higher wind gusts from storms and even a few tornadoes.

Into Thursday Night, a complex of storms is expected to track eastward into southwestern Missouri. The main risk the storms will carry by then will be damaging wind followed by flash flooding.

Severe thunderstorms are also forecast for the Northeast Thursday from Upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania to Maine. The storm threat in the Northeast will primarily be from high winds and sudden downpours that can reduce the visibility. Hailstones in the Northeast are likely to be marble-sized or smaller.

Friday's severe weather threat will extend all the way from West Texas to the Appalachians. Once again, the main threats will be from powerful wind gusts, hail, localized flash flooding and isolated tornadoes.

This main risk zone will be along a front that sags southward.

Some of the biggest and most concentrated areas of severe weather Saturday will be in Oklahoma, northern Texas, Arkansas, western Tennessee and northwestern Mississippi where storms packing large hail and high winds are anticipated. However, some severe thunderstorm activity can occur as far east as Georgia, the Carolinas, and southern Virginia.

Severe weather will continue on Sunday encompassing many similar areas including the Southeast, southern Plains and Midwest as another round of thunderstorms traverses the nation.

