Florida man bitten twice by shark at same beach over a decade apart

"Same beach, same exact rock, same place, same reef, same everything," Cole Taschman said.

Waves splashing over the reef at Bathtub Reef Beach at sunrise on Hutchinson Island, Florida. (Photo credit: Diana Robinson Photography/Getty Images)

While the odds of being bitten by a shark are remarkably low—1 in 4.3 million, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History—one Stuart, Florida, man has beaten those odds twice in just over 10 years.

More than a decade after his first shark bite, Cole Taschman, 28, is recovering from another bite he suffered at the same beach.

Taschman’s first encounter occurred when he was 16 while surfing in waist-deep water at the "Stuart Rocks" break off Bathtub Beach in Stuart, Florida, when a roughly 5-foot-long blacktip reef shark clamped onto his right hand. Taschman managed to fend off the shark by striking its head with his surfboard. He then used his T-shirt as a makeshift bandage and paddled back to shore. The injury required 12 stitches and a cast.

Fast forward 11 years when he found himself in a similar yet more severe predicament at the same beach where he was surfing with two friends last week. This time, a much larger 7- or 8-foot tiger or bull shark attacked him, chomping his feet in a single, agonizing bite.

A Bull Shark swims in gloomy, dark conditions off the coast of Jupiter, Florida. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

"As I was paddling against the current, my feet are behind me, they were laying flat on the board, and an about 8- or 9-foot either bull shark or tiger shark came up behind me and snatched my feet," Taschman, a fishing charter captain, said, according to USA TODAY.

"...As he bit me, I looked behind me and saw him on me," Taschman continued. "I just screamed at Hunter (Roland) and Zach (Bucolo), and they were already paddling toward me as they saw the thrashing, and luckily there was a wave coming right there, so I just got on that wave and rode it in on my belly."

Hunter Roland and Zach Bucolo helped Taschman to the shore and used surfboard leashes as tourniquets to staunch the bleeding. "Without them, things could have been a lot different. If there was no one on the beach and I couldn't get help, I might not be talking to you right now," Taschman told USA TODAY.

Three tendons were completely torn and one was partially torn in the accident. Taschman ultimately underwent two surgeries and received 93 stitches and 10-15 staples.

Florida is the world's number one location for non-fatal shark bites each year, according to The Florida Museum, and Palm Beach County is ranked third in the state. Taschman's doctor, Dr. Robert Borrego of St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, said Taschman is only the second patient he's ever had who has been bitten by a shark twice.

(Photo credit: Ana Peci/GoFundMe.

Taschman's girlfriend, Ana Peci, launched a GoFundMe fundraiser. As of Monday, 25% of the $30,000 goal had been reached.

Additionally, Ohana Surf Shop in Stuart launched a raffle fundraiser for Taschman. Folks can enter to win a surfboard from Thrash Craft or a fishing charter trip with Ohboy! Fishing Charters with 100% of the proceeds to benefit Taschman.

"Love your community because there's so much support I'm getting and it's a beautiful thing," Taschman said.