Heroic firefighters save struggling dog carried out to sea in New Jersey

A potentially tragic situation turned into a heartwarming rescue story when firefighters in New Jersey saved Bruno, a dog caught in the tide while visiting the beach and couldn't swim back to shore on Monday.

Bruno was spotted struggling far from shore, clearly in distress. The Stone Harbor Firefighters reported that a platoon responded to Hereford Inlet in Cape May County, near North Wildwood, to assist the North Wildwood Fire Department with a water rescue.

Acting swiftly, a marine crew located Bruno and carefully pulled him aboard a WaveRunner. The relieved dog was safely returned to North Wildwood Beach, where he was joyfully reunited with his anxious owner.

A photo shared by Stone Harbor Firefighters on Facebook captures Bruno looking healthy and relieved after his ordeal, surrounded by the firefighters who ensured his safe return.