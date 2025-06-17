Jaw-dropping tornado, lightning strike leaves storm chaser speechless in Nebraska

The close-range footage, captured by Storm Chaser Aaron Jayjack, was among the most dramatic tornado videos so far in 2025. Little to no damage was reported.

Some storm chasers are already calling the tornado that tore through Wallace, Nebraska, the “tornado of the year.”

One of the most visually stunning tornadoes of 2025 touched down in western Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon, with Storm Chaser Aaron Jayjack capturing dramatic footage of the twister. The tornado spun over largely open land for over an hour, causing little to no damage, according to Jayjack.

When the tornado was initially forming near the town of Wallace, Nebraska, a bolt of lightning flashed right next to the developing funnel, almost appearing as though it emanated from the tornado itself.

A bolt of lightning streaks past a developing tornado in Wallace, Nebraska, on June 16, 2025. (Aaron Jayjack)

The twister gradually grew, although it has yet to be given a rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Jayjack told AccuWeather on Tuesday morning that he was expecting a tornado to form, but what unfolded was far beyond what he imagined. "What I didn't expect is that we were going to see a nearly stationary tornado that was on the ground for over an hour," he said.

Since the tornado moved slowly and remained on the ground for an extended period, Jayjack was able to safely position himself to capture incredible footage, including close-range video of where it was roaring over the landscape.

"A perfect tornado in my opinion," Jayjack said. "It was a beautiful tornado out in the open and it didn't cause any damage."

A close-up view of the tornado that slowly swirled over western Nebraska on June 16, 2025. (Aaron Jayjack)

Tornadoes that touch down in the Plains often cause less damage than those elsewhere in the country due to a lower population density, and can appear more photogenic due to the flat landscape. For storm chasers, tracking storms in the Plains can be a "world of difference."