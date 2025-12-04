Reba McEntire hosts, performs at Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting

Wednesday's tree lighting continues a Manhattan tradition that goes back to the early 1930s.

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Country music star Reba McEntire hosted Wednesday night's lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York, an annual event that marks the kick-off of the 2025 holiday season.

The festivities aired as a Christmas special on NBC and included performances by McEntire, Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth, Brad Paisley, New Edition, Halle Bailey, Marc Anthony, Michael Buble and the Radio City Rockettes, Gwen Stefani and Laufey.

Thousands braved the freezing cold and packed Rockefeller Plaza to see the 50,000 LED lights that were wrapped around the 75-foot Norway spruce blink to life shortly before 10 p.m. EST. during the 93rd annual event.

The 11-ton tree hails from East Greenbush, N.Y., and was donated by the Russ family, on whose land was the tree grew for more than 60 of its 75 years, according to Rockefeller Center.

According to organizers, the 70 spikes of the resplendent Swarovski star at the tree's peak are decorated with 3 million crystals, with the entire ornament weighing about 900 pounds, while the tens of thousands of LED lights, if stretched out in a single string, would span 5 miles.

The spruce was hauled to the plaza Nov. 8, and has been in wait nearly a month for the big day.

The tree will remain lit through early January, with final dates to be announced later.