Reindeer escapes Christmas event in England

Copied

Helicopter footage captured a reindeer walking along a beach in Liverpool, England, on Nov. 29 after it escaped from a nearby Christmas event. The reindeer was later rescued, examined by a veterinarian and returned to its owner.

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- One of Santa's reindeer escaped from a Christmas event in England, sparking a search and rescue operation involving police, coast guard and Royal Marines.

The Southport Offshore Rescue Trust said on social media that the reindeer escaped Saturday from an event in Formby.

Merseyside Police tracked the reindeer's movements through the area, but lost track of the animal as night fell.

The Rescue Trust's Lifeboat Team joined in the search along with HM Coastguard Southport and HM Coastguard Crosby teams.

The Lifeboat Team was able to use thermal binoculars to locate the reindeer on Formby Beach.

"Although capture proved difficult, the team successfully shepherded the animal into the sand dunes at Altcar Rifle Range, where a police drone maintained watch," the post said. "The reindeer eventually settled, allowing a vet, supported by Royal Marines, to safely secure it."