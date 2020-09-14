LIVE: Mayor says Sally's impacts were 'probably worse than Ivan'

The day after Sally's landfall, damage assessments are slowly getting underway across southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle following the storm's prolific deluge.

1st fatality reported in Alabama near site of Sally's landfall

At least one person has died just miles away from where Sally moved shore on Wednesday. Although the worst of the storm has passed, entire neighborhoods remain inundated by floodwaters.

2020 Atlantic hurricane season on pace to rival 2005 for total storms

Wilfred is the last name on the list designated for the season, and with tropical threats looming and development expected to continue at a record-setting pace, it will soon be given to the next storm to emerge.