Noul to bring flooding threat to India
Published Sep. 17, 2020 10:37 AM
After crossing Indochina late this week and into the weekend, Tropical Storm Noul is expected to bring bouts of heavy rain to northeastern India and Bangladesh from late in the weekend into early next week.
Noul is forecast to make landfall in central Vietnam as a tropical storm on Friday, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls.
Although no longer expected to be a tropical storm, Noul can bring bouts of heavy rain to northeastern India and Bangladesh from Sunday night into at least Tuesday.
Satellite loop of Tropical Storm Noul across the South China Sea on Thursday afternoon, local time. (RAMMB/CIRA)
While crossing Indochina, Noul is expected to lose the classification of a tropical storm, but Nicholls warns that the system can still bring heavy rainfall as a well-marked low while it moves into India.
Nicholls states, “The most likely areas to get heavy rainfall will be in Odisha and West Bengal on Monday and Tuesday."
He adds, "Rain, some heavy, can reach as far west as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh late Tuesday into Thursday.”
These areas can receive 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rain which may lead to areas of flooding.
This rainfall can produce localized flooding, as well as travel delays.
Because of the loss of wind intensity as Noul moves across Indochina, damaging wind gusts are not expected to accompany the storm.
The monsoon season has already brought near- to above-normal rainfall to eastern and northeastern India, according to India’s Meteorological Department. The expected rainfall will continue to add to the surplus.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo